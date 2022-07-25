New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A man and a 6-year-old girl were killed when a Rail Runner commuter train and an SUV collided at a private crossing in New Mexico, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday on State Route 313 near San Felipe Pueblo, state police said Monday, identifying the two victims as 30-year-old Derrick Tenorio of Santa Domingo Pueblo and his named child passenger. Withheld for her family’s privacy.

Rio Metro Regional Transit District officials said a vehicle went onto the tracks through a private crossing in Pueblo and was struck by a southbound train carrying about 90 people.

They said the train had just left Santa Fe and no one on board was injured.

Tenorio and the girl were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police, who are investigating the crash.

Because the crossing is on private land, it does not have the mechanical armatures typically found at railroad crossings, but does have lights and signs, officials said.