type here...
Politics Two people were killed and two others were injured...
Politics

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a lightning strike near the White House

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people have died after being critically injured by lightning outside the White House, police said Friday. Two others are being treated in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of injuries sustained in the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Two other people, a man and a woman, are in critical condition, the police department said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how the people were injured, other than to say they were seriously injured by lightning.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life following the lightning strike in Lafayette Park,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and we pray for those who are still fighting for their lives.”

Advertisement

Secret Service officers and US Park Police saw the lightning strike Thursday night and ran to provide first aid, officials said.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene just before 7 p.m., and all victims were “transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries,” fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Previous articleGraham Fires Manchin-Schumer Inflation Reduction Act: It’s a ‘Sham’, Will Make Everything Worse
Next articleEver After Electronic Music Festival in Ontario closes a week before kickoff

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

What I’m Reading – New York Times

I have been writing a lot about America in the 1960s lately. and how the civil rights...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘They/They’ highlights the dangers of combining horror and social commentary

(CNN)Horror movies are no stranger Social commentary, or the desire to be cathartic about...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Latinos, Asians, ‘Southern Blacks’ Who Vote GOP Are Increasing White Supremacy: MSNBC Guest

off Video Latinos, Asians, 'Southern Blacks' Who Vote GOP Are Increasing White...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa Shares Big News On Instagram About Her New Book ‘Live Wire’

closer Video 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' host Kelly Ripa's comments...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

West Virginia man who threatened Fauci faces three years in prison

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 5 Here are...
Read more
Healthprintveela editor - 0

Summer 2022: Here’s the global status of COVID

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 5 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News