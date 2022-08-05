Two people were killed and two others were injured in a lightning strike near the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people have died after being critically injured by lightning outside the White House, police said Friday. Two others are being treated in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of injuries sustained in the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Two other people, a man and a woman, are in critical condition, the police department said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how the people were injured, other than to say they were seriously injured by lightning.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life following the lightning strike in Lafayette Park,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and we pray for those who are still fighting for their lives.”

Advertisement

Secret Service officers and US Park Police saw the lightning strike Thursday night and ran to provide first aid, officials said.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene just before 7 p.m., and all victims were “transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries,” fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.