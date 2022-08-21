type here...
CANADA Two people have died and 10 were injured in...
CANADA

Two people have died and 10 were injured in car accidents during a wedding party in West Vancouver, rescuers say.

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


West Vancouver, British Columbia, police cars are seen outside property on Keith Road and Keith Place on Saturday. (Janella Hamilton/CBC NEWs)

Emergency services in West Vancouver, British Columbia, say two people were killed and 10 injured when a car drove through the front yard of a house where a wedding party was being held on Saturday.

West Vancouver Police Officer Const. Nicole Braithwaite said that just after 6 p.m. PT, a woman in her 60s who was driving in a shared driveway “accelerated forward and crashed into several people attending the wedding.”

She did not say how many people were at the wedding at the time of the crash, but that two people died in the collision.

British Columbia Emergency Medical Services said 11 ambulances and a helicopter arrived at the site in Kit Road and Kit Place.

Medics took 10 people to the hospital. The department said that five people are in stable condition, three are in serious condition, and two are in critical condition.

Braithwaite said the woman driving the car was cooperating with the police. So far, no charges have been recommended.

“Tragic Incident”

“What I can tell you is that I just think it was a tragic incident and our hearts and thoughts go out to everyone who witnessed this at the wedding and all affected parties,” she said.

Corporal Dave Noon of the RCMP Joint Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service Lower Mainland. said on social media that the service was sent to the 400 block of Keith Road “due to a serious car accident”.

He wrote that the road was closed in both directions.



Previous articleCowboys rookie KaVontae Turpin had two TDs vs. With chargers lit electric return capability
Next articleFacebook’s Sheryl Sandberg marries businessman Tom Bernthal in Wyoming

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

‘I’m still going to retire’: Albert Pujols takes charge of 700 home runs in final days of career

PHOENIX — We sat down for 20 minutes Saturday afternoon and Albert Pujols insisted he won't change his...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Mitch McConnell Says Donald Trump Republicans Need To Do More To Get Elected: ‘Broken Down Political Hack’

closer Video Benson Ann McConnell Midterms Prediction NewYou can listen to Fox...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg marries businessman Tom Bernthal in Wyoming

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Two people have died and 10 were injured in car accidents during a wedding party in West Vancouver, rescuers say.

West Vancouver, British Columbia, police cars are seen outside property on Keith Road and Keith Place on Saturday....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Cowboys rookie KaVontae Turpin had two TDs vs. With chargers lit electric return capability

KaVontae Turpin showed it During an electric college career at TCU three-plus years ago. He is D...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

After back-to-back meltdowns, Padres get more closer role from All-Star deadline pickup Josh Hader

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Padres are giving reliever Josh Hader a break from the closer's role after...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Canada beat Finland in OT for gold at the World Junior Championships in Edmonton

Canadian forward Kent Johnson (13) celebrates the overtime...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Jamaican migrant workers in Ontario wrote an open letter comparing living conditions to “systematic slavery”.

Jamaican migrant agricultural workers in the Niagara region...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

12 people, including two children, were slightly injured after a ferry from Toronto Island crashed into the dock.

Toronto police are investigating after a ferry crashed...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Nathan McKinnon brought the Stanley Cup home to Nova Scotia

Nathan McKinnon of Colorado Avalanche's Cole Harbor raises...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News