Two people have died and 10 were injured in car accidents during a wedding party in West Vancouver, rescuers say.

Emergency services in West Vancouver, British Columbia, say two people were killed and 10 injured when a car drove through the front yard of a house where a wedding party was being held on Saturday.

West Vancouver Police Officer Const. Nicole Braithwaite said that just after 6 p.m. PT, a woman in her 60s who was driving in a shared driveway “accelerated forward and crashed into several people attending the wedding.”

She did not say how many people were at the wedding at the time of the crash, but that two people died in the collision.

British Columbia Emergency Medical Services said 11 ambulances and a helicopter arrived at the site in Kit Road and Kit Place.

Medics took 10 people to the hospital. The department said that five people are in stable condition, three are in serious condition, and two are in critical condition.

Braithwaite said the woman driving the car was cooperating with the police. So far, no charges have been recommended.

“Tragic Incident”

“What I can tell you is that I just think it was a tragic incident and our hearts and thoughts go out to everyone who witnessed this at the wedding and all affected parties,” she said.

Corporal Dave Noon of the RCMP Joint Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service Lower Mainland. said on social media that the service was sent to the 400 block of Keith Road “due to a serious car accident”.

He wrote that the road was closed in both directions.