Two people died in a lightning strike near the White House

Two people have died and two are in critical condition after being struck by lightning in a park near the White House in Washington, DC.

Rescuers received a message about the injured in Lafayette Park at 18:52 on Thursday evening. US Park Police and US Secret Service personnel who were in the area at the time also rushed to help the four injured. No property or vehicles were damaged in the strike, according to DC Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

It is believed the four may have been injured when they were near a tree during heavy rainfall, Maggiolo told NPR.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, were pronounced dead Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

As more thunderstorms are expected in the US capital on Friday night, Maggiolo is advising people to stay at home.

“If you see lightning or hear thunder, you should take cover inside a building or vehicle. Don’t try to hide under a tree,” he said.