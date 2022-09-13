Two paramedics have been charged with assaulting residents of Oakview Place in Winnipeg.

Two paramedics have been charged with assaulting residents of a nursing home in Winnipeg, a facility that reportedly knew about the abuse allegations as early as February but did not report them to the regional health authority or police.

Caregivers are charged with inappropriate physical acts against five residents of Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg’s Sturgeon Heights neighborhood between August 2021 and January 2022, a Winnipeg Police Service spokesman said.

As a result, none of the victims needed medical attention.

“Their investigation was quite lengthy and included numerous interrogations of witnesses, potential witnesses; they had to talk to family members, as well as the victims themselves, ”said the Winnipeg police colonel. Dani McKinnon said in an interview on Tuesday.

“[Investigators] concluded that assault was the most appropriate charge.”

A 49-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on Monday, police said in a press release on Tuesday. The former is charged with three counts of assault and the latter with two counts.

Both were released from custody under a number of conditions.

The charges came after the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said in June that two whistleblowers came forward with allegations that two caregivers abused 15 residents of a private nursing home.

The allegations were first brought to the attention of local Extendicare officials via a whistleblower in February, the health authority said.

However, the WRHA was not informed until it was directly approached by another whistleblower on June 10, according to a press release issued later that month.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said in June that 15 residents of Extendicare Oakview Place had been abused. (SHS)

While there are allegations that 15 residents were attacked, only five residents were charged.

It is not yet clear whether new charges will be filed, McKinnon said on Tuesday.

“At this stage, I have no knowledge of any other victims,” she said.

AT online application on tuesdayThe Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said its staff are now making regular visits to Oakview Place to identify and mitigate any risks and ensure patient care is up to standard.

“The intended actions of these two employees are not a reflection of the values ​​or the safe, compassionate and quality care that the vast majority of nursing home workers provide every day,” the statement said.

The statement said two paramedics remain on leave.

At a June press conference, a spokesman for Extendicare said that the fact that neither health authorities nor police were alerted to the allegations in February was a violation of company protocol.

“It is completely unacceptable that this did not happen, and for that we unreservedly apologize to the residents, their families and WRHA,” Sandra Gers, the company’s regional director for Manitoba and director of quality operations for Western Canada, said at the time. .

“You deserve better than this, and we will do better.”

She said staff at all seven Extendicare homes in Manitoba would be retrained on the company’s abuse and neglect policy, as well as being reminded of her whistleblower program.