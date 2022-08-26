New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A hiker in northeastern Oregon was found dead at the bottom of a cliff this week, days after another hiker fell to his death about 3 miles away, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Other hikers called 911 Wednesday afternoon to report what appeared to be a body near Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge.

A search and rescue team was dispatched and found the body about 2.5 miles from the trail head but could not recover the body due to rough terrain. A sheriff’s deputy spent the night at the top of the cliff.

On Thursday morning, another search and rescue team climbed the trail to help and recovered the climber’s body at 2:30 pm.

The hiker is believed to have been alone and the death remains under investigation, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

It comes days after a 62-year-old woman fell to her death while hiking near Wissendanger Falls, just 3.5 miles from Angel’s Rest Trail.

Jessica Varejonkas of Minnesota fell about 100 feet on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail while hiking with friends last week and suffered severe head injuries. Firefighters declared her dead on the spot.

Fox News’ Stephen Soares contributed to this report.