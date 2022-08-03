New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two New York Democrats on Tuesday declined to say whether they would support President Biden for president in 2024, adding to the list of Democrats who are soft on Biden’s re-election campaign.

Asked during the debate whether Biden would seek re-election, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said, “It’s too early to tell. The Democratic Party won’t act on its intentions until the midterms are over.”

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, also dodged the question: “I don’t believe he’s running for re-election,” she said.

The list of Democrats opposed to Biden running for re-election grows with a weakened congresswoman

Several other Democrats have declined to endorse Biden in recent weeks or said he should not run. Representative. Dean Phillips, D-MN, said during a radio show appearance last week, “The country will be better served by a new generation of strong, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats.”

Rep. Angie Craig, D-MN., agreed with her fellow Minnesota Rep. MinnPost is telling On Tuesday “I think Dean Phillips and I are in lockstep and aligned and I’m going to do everything in my power as a member of Congress to make sure we have a new generation of leadership.”

Craig is running for re-election this election cycle in a competitive House race in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

DEM Rep to Biden: Don’t Seek Re-Election in 2024, America Needs Dems to ‘Step Up’

Rep. Tom Malinowski, DN.J, was asked about Biden at a town hall in 2024 and declined to weigh in on whether he endorsed Biden. “I don’t know if he’s running in 2024 or who is, so I don’t have an opinion on who should be president,” Malinowski said.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH., asked Fox News. If Sandra Smith supports Biden in 2024, he dodged the question. I am working on my own elections and that is what I am focusing on right now,” he said. Ryan is the Democratic nominee in the Ohio Senate race this fall.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Biden’s approval rating has reached 31%, suggesting Democrats may want new leadership in 2024. The president, who will be 81 years old at the time of the next presidential election, has yet to formally announce a bid for re-election but the White House has said Biden intends to run again.