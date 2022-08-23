type here...
Two months after Dobbs’ decision, new abortion bans come into effect.

By printveela editor

Abortion rights activists chant slogans during a debate in the Indiana Senate during a special session in Indianapolis ahead of a vote to ban abortion.

Abortion rights activists chant slogans during a debate in the Indiana Senate during a special session in Indianapolis ahead of a vote to ban abortion.

WASHINGTON, DC — This week marks two months since the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization The decision overturned decades of precedent guaranteeing the right to abortion, and the effects of that decision continue to be shown as abortion bans go into effect across the country.

Long before the ruling was made public on June 24, more than a dozen states had so-called “trigger bans,” laws written to ban abortion as soon as Rowe vs. Wadethe 1973 decision that legalized the procedure for almost 50 years was reversed.

Some went into effect almost immediately; According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, at least eight states have implemented total or near total bans on abortion.

Doctors' Worst Fears About Texas Abortion Law Come True

Others have been at least temporarily held up by legal proceedings or short waiting periods prescribed by law. A new round of bans is set to go into effect this week in Tennessee, Texas, Idaho and North Dakota, barring court intervention.

Cascade of “trigger bans” across the country

To a large extent, the impact of these laws is already a reality—even before they are officially enacted—because of the many layers of restrictions.

In Texas, where abortion has been banned after about six weeks of pregnancy since last September under a law that allowed individuals to sue abortion providers, the shift was already well underway before Dobbs solution. A state ban that almost completely bans the procedure goes into effect this week. But there are already no abortion clinics in Texas, and some making plans to move from the state to places like New Mexico.

Idaho also has a ban on abortion. relies on civil law enforcementwhere people can sue people accused of illegal abortions in about six weeks. The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit seeking to block another, even more restrictive, law in Idaho. call a banwhich is due to enter into force on 25 August.

North Dakota’s only surviving clinic – at least for now – moved its abortion services to Minnesota, where abortion remains legal. Clinic lawyers asked the judge block the law from coming into force on Friday.

In Tennessee, where access to abortion is already very limited due to a ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, the law should go into effect this week. goes even further, effectively banning all abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law also lacks explicit exceptions for emergency medical care, although it includes a provision that would allow physicians set protection against the felony abortion charges, arguing that they intervened to save the pregnant woman’s life or to avoid “a serious risk of significant and irreversible impairment of essential bodily functions”.

Battles Continue in State and Federal Courts

Abortion rights groups have tried to argue that many state constitutions provide protection for abortion rights.

Anti-abortion rights groups, such as the Freedom Defense Alliance, are working to push states to impose restrictions on abortion.

Erin Hawley, the group’s senior adviser, said she hopes courts in Wyoming, Arizona and elsewhere will allow abortion bans.

“I think in a number of other states we will see these laws come into effect, and we hope that the intermediate courts of appeals and the state supreme courts will conclude that there is no constitutional right to abortion in the state,” Hawley said. .

There are also problems with federal court. federal judge action pending this week in response to a Justice Department lawsuit that challenges Idaho trigger ban in accordance with federal labor law.

Post Row, WithTate lawmakers consider new abortion laws

Dobbs The decision prompted some Republican officials to consider passing new laws. In early August, Indiana lawmakers approved a near-total abortion ban that goes into effect in mid-September.

Indiana doctor says she was harassed for aborting a 10-year-old

Elizabeth Smith, director of public policy and advocacy for the Center for Reproductive Rights, notes that some opponents of abortion rights have proposed legislation to prevent people from having abortions in other states.

“I think it’s important to talk about the fact that we’re also likely to see new criminal penalties for abortion providers and assistants, as well as some states trying to prevent crossing state lines,” Smith said.

However, abortion rights advocates are encouraged by the results of a vote in Kansas earlier this month, when voters strongly rejected a constitutional amendment that would open the way for state legislators to ban abortion. Smith notes that abortion-related ballot questions should be put to voters in several states, including California, Vermont, Kentucky, and Michigan – In November.

Jennifer Driver is senior director of reproductive rights at the State Innovation Exchange, a group that works with lawmakers trying to expand access to abortion even in the post-crisis period.Caviar Environment.

As the new restrictions continue, Driver said more patients who have the means will rely on out-of-state travel or use abortion pills at home. She says doctors and other health care providers in many states will continue to face dilemmas when helping patients in crisis.

“The cuts to abortion rights didn’t happen overnight, and the fight to get them back isn’t going to happen either,” Driver said.

