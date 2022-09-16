New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two Oregon men have died after a plane crashed in southeastern Idaho, officials said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the husband and wife were traveling from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming when they crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said the couple was in the process of going on several cross-country flights.

Members of search and rescue and law enforcement responded to a report of an aircraft crash and located the aircraft east of Preston.

The sheriff’s office said the recovery is in process and names will be released after family members are notified. The crash investigation is ongoing.