Two Indiana State football players have died in a single-vehicle crash

Two Indiana State University football players died in a single-vehicle crash a few miles from campus over the weekend. The school confirmed Monday.

Christian Eubanks, 18, and Caleb Vanhoozer, 19 — two freshmen on the Sycamores’ football team — were among the five people in a car that crashed early Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana. Another student, Jayden Musili, died, while two other footballers, Omarion Dixon and John Moore, were hospitalized in critical condition.

“This is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for the Eubanks and Vanhoozer families,” Head Football Coach Curt Mallory said in a statement Issued by the University.

“Both young men were quality individuals and loved and respected by their peers and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support go out to their families, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Vanhoozer played defensive back and wide receiver at East Lakota High School in Liberty Township, Ohio.

Eubanks is a linebacker from Warren Township High School and a native of Waukegan, Illinois.

Both have finished their first week of classes and are weeks away from the start of their season.

Indiana State student-athletes gathered at Memorial Stadium for a vigil Sunday night, and the football team canceled practice Monday in the wake of the tragedy.