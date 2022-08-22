New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two Indiana State University football players were among three students killed in a car crash over the weekend, officials said Monday.

At least three people were killed and two others injured in a wreck in Riley, Indiana, near campus on Sunday. The victims were identified by the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office as Caleb Vanhoozer, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio, Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois, and Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne. Vanhooser and Eubanks are members of the Indiana State football team.

“There are no words to express the depth of our sorrow over this tragedy,” Indiana State University President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement. “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is grieving and looking forward to supporting each other during this time of grief.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Omarion Dixon and John Moore – two footballers – were injured in the accident. The school said they are in intensive care but are in critical condition.

“My heart is broken for the loss of these three souls,” Indiana State athletics director Sherard Klinkscales said in a statement. “Life is precious and it’s hard to understand when tragic events like this happen. They will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to each of their families.”

FIU linebacker Luke Knox dies at 22

Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory added: “This is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for the Eubanks and Vanhooser families. Both young men were quality individuals, loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued support during this difficult time. Prayers and support are with their families, friends and colleagues.”

According to WTHR-TV , authorities said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and investigators determined their vehicle struck a tree and caught fire with five people inside. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the three victims could not be saved.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The football team did not practice on Monday. Students are encouraged to avail counseling services if required.