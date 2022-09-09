New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two Georgia sheriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday and the suspect was barricaded, authorities said.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were serving a warrant when they were killed. No other details were released.

The identity of the deceased MPs has not been released.

“Two @CobbSheriff deputies died in the line of duty tonight while serving warrants. SWAT and FAST teams are on scene. Suspect has been barricaded. We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s department said in a tweet. .

Several law enforcement agencies were seen gathering at the scene in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Fox Atlanta reported.

In a statement, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation expressed its condolences.

“Our condolences go out to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after the loss of two deputies in the line of duty tonight,” the agency said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.