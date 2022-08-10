New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two soldiers were killed and three others injured in a weather-related incident on North Georgia’s Jonah Mountain Tuesday evening, Army officials said.

A US Army spokesperson told Atlanta’s Fox 5 that the two soldiers were part of a training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

Three other service members were also injured. Army medics treated him before taking him to a local hospital.

The identity of the jawans and details of the incident have not been released.

The military trains on Yonah Mountain with the Mountain Phase of Ranger School. Soldiers training on the mountain will typically fly out of Camp Merrill in the northern part of the state.

Mount Jonah is about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta and 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning.

This is the second fatal incident involving soldiers stationed in Georgia in the past month. In late July, Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. was struck by lightning at Fort Gordon near Augusta. Clark died. Nine other jawans were also injured in this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.