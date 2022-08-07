Two finals separated by the world, but the Lionesses’ victory was even sweeter

It should have been. Of course? Fifty-six years and one day after I was at Wembley to see England Alpha Ramsey beat West Germany to win the Men’s World Cup, I walked with my son to the stadium in a state of nervous anticipation before the women’s Euro final in last Sunday.

As much as I cherish the memory of that historic day in 1966, standing outside the gate that Jeff Hurst crashed into in a decisive victory and then roaring like three lions at the final whistle, I felt even more engaged and invested this time around. while the Lionesses prepared to face Germany.

Having reported for the women’s national team for nearly two decades until retiring four years ago, I was now a supporter (wearing an autographed England jersey given to me by the players in a bow) with stronger pre-match nerves than ever. suffered before the games with the participation of my club “Wolves”.

England were the top team in the tournament; but we faced our enemy against whom we played 21 matches in 31 years to record our first victory in 2015. Before this meeting, the World Bronze Championship match in Edmonton, Canada, we suffered some serious defeats, notably 6-2 in the Euro 2009 final in Helsinki. By that time, I was already used to such defeats. The first match I saw against Germany, 3-0, took place in the group stage of the Euro 2001 final.

Since I was relatively new to the women’s games at the time, this tournament was not only a great experience, but also freed me from any reluctance I had previously felt about reporting on it. I admit I wasn’t particularly happy when I was sent to my first England women’s match against France in Yeovil in September 1999. I didn’t know anything about women’s football and had no great desire to learn.

But I quickly found myself enjoying it, and with much more access to crew and management than I do today, the work became enjoyable and friendships developed that still exist today—it was nice to have a beer with former Captain Gill. Coultard after the final last week.

Karen Carney, then 17 years old, leaves celebrating a 3-2 victory over Finland at Euro 2005, scoring the decisive goal. Photo: Paul Harding/Action Images/Reuters

The sold-out Wembley showcased the recent resurgence in popularity of women’s football after years of stuttering. The game seemed to be in full swing when 29,092 spectators watched the Lionesses’ first group match against Finland at City at the Euro 2005 final in England (albeit only in stadiums in the northwest of the country). Manchester Stadium (now the Etihad).

However, the team’s first home match after this tournament drew a meager attendance of 9,616 against Iceland at Carrow Road. After reaching the final of Euro 2009, things were much worse, with only 3,681 people showing up for the next home game at Bloomfield Road in the World Cup qualifier against Malta.

But the Football Association, and in particular then-England manager Hope Powell – arguably the most influential figure in English women’s football in the last quarter of a century – continued to press for greater attention and recognition for the game.

Hope Powell, pictured in 2005, is arguably the most influential person in English women’s football over the past quarter century. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

A handful of journalists, myself included, did the same, although convincing sports editors to report most often was not easy, and the press boxes for these games could be secluded places. I have covered 180 England matches in 32 different countries and rarely, except in major tournaments, have I seen anything close to full attendance quota. The empty one was at the Euro 2013 qualifying match against Serbia in Belgrade: I was the only reporter there.

How times have changed. A huge media package gave extensive coverage to England’s Wembley triumph and the long-awaited legacy it could inspire. As my former colleagues reported on the game, I watched it just as closely, but also reminisced, especially when Chloe Kelly had her shirt-twisting celebration after scoring the game-winning goal.

It didn’t much remind me of Brandy Chastain’s similar celebration after her penalty kick in the 1999 Women’s World Cup final, and certainly not of Hurst’s exhausted trot across the six-yard line after his hat-trick won the 1966 World Cup final. .

Instead, I remembered Kelly Smith, who flew up and kissed her boot after she scored Japan’s goal in the 2007 Women’s World Cup final in China. Not as outrageous as Chloe’s rush to stardom, but a cheeky moment fondly remembered by England’s top player and another old pal. Smith’s hand had a hand in this trophy, as did the hand of Powell and many others who gave their all for this great moment for English football.

A couple of days after the final, my friend Susanna Rack wrote to the Guardian that it was impossible to understand the feelings of me and two other long-time women’s football journalists, Jen O’Neill and Kat Etoye, who are now captains. Leah Williamson lifted the European Championship trophy.

Well, Susie, I didn’t hear the lion’s roar this time. I just stood there with a lump in my throat, looking around the stadium with teary eyes, watching the celebration on the pitch, but at the same time looking in amazement at the crowd: 87,192 for the England women’s match! I never thought I’d live to see this day. But it had to be.