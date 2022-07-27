Two ex-cops convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Enlarge this image toggle signature Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP

ST. PAUL, Minnesota. The two latest former Minneapolis police officers who were found guilty of violating the civil rights of George Floyd during his May 2020 murder were sentenced Wednesday in federal court to three and three and a half years in prison. culpability in a case that sparked worldwide protests in retaliation for racial injustice.

J. Alexander Kuang was sentenced to three years in prison and Tou Tao to three and a half years. In February, they were convicted on two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found that they deprived the 46-year-old black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9.5 minutes.

As Chauvin grabbed Floyd’s neck, Kueng held Floyd’s back, Officer Thomas Lane held his legs, and Thao held back passers-by during the murder, which was recorded by witnesses.

America recognizes racial injustice Three Former Minneapolis Police Officers Guilty of Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

The federal government brought civil rights charges against all four officers in May 2021, a month after Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in state court. They were seen as a confirmation of the Justice Department’s priorities to address racial disparities in policing, a promise made by President Joe Biden before he was elected. And they come just a week after federal prosecutors filed hate crime charges in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Ahmad Arbery in Georgia and announced two wide-ranging police investigations in two states.

Kueng and Tao were convicted in February on two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury felt that they deprived the 46-year-old black man of medical care and could not stop Chauvin. Kueng, who is black, was sentenced to three years in prison on each count, to be served concurrently.

Kuang and Thao’s lower sentence raises questions about whether he will consider a plea deal or risk going to state court on Oct. 24 when they face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty last year to violating Floyd’s civil rights and the teen’s civil rights in another case, was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison. Lane, who asked twice whether to turn Floyd on his side so he can breathe, was convicted on one count and last week was sentenced to 2 1/2 – a sentence Floyd’s brother Philoniz called “insulting.”

Kueng and Tao prevailed last week when Magnuson issued rulings that affected how their federal sentences would be calculated. The rulings — especially the one that compared their crimes to manslaughter rather than homicide — meant that men were sent to hearings on Wednesday, with a recommended range of 4 1/4 to 5 1/4 years. Perhaps they face a life sentence.

Mark Osler, a professor at St. Thomas University School of Law and a former federal prosecutor, said ahead of the hearing that Kueng and Tao would likely seek a plea deal on state charges that would not exceed a federal sentence and would allow them to serve their sentences at the same time.

Law George Floyd civil rights prosecutor says three officers ‘decided to do nothing’

Kueng and Tao can still appeal their federal convictions. If they plead guilty in state court, any federal appeal will be moot, said Mike Brandt, a criminal defense attorney who is overseeing the case. But it’s also hard to win a federal appeal, he said.

“Those are some of the calculations they’ll have to make in terms of, ‘Will I stand trial and risk something worse?’ Think I have a good chance of a federal appeal? ‘ Brandt said.

White Lane pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing in the case. He was allowed to remain free on bail following his federal sentencing.

White Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in state prison in addition to the federal sentence. These sentences are served simultaneously.