Two children in the center of Saska. Amber Alert recognized as safe

Two children were found at the center of an Amber Alert message issued in Saskatchewan, according to the RCMP.

On Monday evening, the Saskatchewan RCMP issued an Amber Alert urging the public to be on the lookout for a pair of children aged seven and eight.

A police press release on Tuesday said they are believed to have been with their mother and her civilian partner, 50-year-old Benjamin Martin Moore, who is considered a danger to children.

A Facebook post from the Mead County Sheriff’s Office in Sturgis, South Dakota, said two children were “safely retrieved” and that several law enforcement agencies in the area led to the “capture of these suspects.”

The RCMP confirmed on Wednesday morning that four had been found in South Dakota and the Amber Alert had ended.

