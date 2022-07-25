type here...
Two Americans killed in combat in Ukraine identified

By printveela editor

Over the weekend, a Ukrainian commander identified two Americans who were recently killed in eastern Donbas.

Ruslan Miroshnichenko, a Ukrainian commander, identified the Americans in facebook post as Luc Lucishine and Brian Young, and said that they were killed on July 18 along with two other foreigners: Emile-Antoine Roy-Syrua from Canada and Edward Selander Patrignani from Sweden.

The State Department announced the deaths of two Americans on Friday, but did not provide any further information about their identities or the circumstances of their deaths, citing respect for their families.

Mr. Yang’s family did not immediately return messages and calls on Sunday.

A longtime friend of Mr. Luciszyn, Cory Mesimer, 29, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, confirmed Sunday that his friend’s family had been informed that Mr. Lutsyshyn had been killed in action.

Lucyshyn, 31, felt a responsibility to travel and fight in Ukraine because his grandmother was born there and he felt close to his heritage, Mr. Mesimer said.

“That was what he needed to do; he was very worried about it,” Mr. Mesimer said by phone on Sunday. “And even talking to him while he was there, he felt like he needed to do something for Ukraine.”

Mr. Mesimer said that Mr. Lichyshyn, whom he called “the life of the company,” had lived in Myrtle Beach for the past two years and that they both played there on the same paintball team, the Carolina Rage.

But he added that Mr. Luchyshyn volunteered with no military experience, which caused concern among some friends. After Mr. Lyutsyshyn arrived in Ukraine in April, he sent a WhatsApp message to Mr. Mesimer to register. According to Mr. Mesimer, Mr. Lutsishin often spoke of their lack of supplies and heavy artillery fire on them.

In his latest WhatsApp messages dated July 8, Mr. Lyutsishin told Mr. Mesimer about where the other foreign soldiers came from.

“God, they’re coming from everywhere, right?” Mr. Mesimer answered and then asked, “How are you doing mentally?”

“I’ll be all right,” Mr. Lyutsishin replied.

“Just glad you’re okay, bro,” Mr. Mesimer replied. He then sent Mr. Lyutsishin his last message: “Take care of yourself.”

Victoria Kim made a report.

