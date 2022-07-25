Two Americans killed in combat in Ukraine identified

Over the weekend, a Ukrainian commander identified two Americans who were recently killed in eastern Donbas.

Ruslan Miroshnichenko, a Ukrainian commander, identified the Americans in facebook post as Luc Lucishine and Brian Young, and said that they were killed on July 18 along with two other foreigners: Emile-Antoine Roy-Syrua from Canada and Edward Selander Patrignani from Sweden.

The State Department announced the deaths of two Americans on Friday, but did not provide any further information about their identities or the circumstances of their deaths, citing respect for their families.