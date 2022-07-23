New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two Americans have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion earlier this year.

“We can confirm the recent deaths of two American citizens in the Donbass region of Ukraine,” a State Department spokesman told Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson.

The spokesperson added, “We are in touch with the family and are providing all possible assistance. “Out of respect for the families at this difficult time, we have nothing more to add.”

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new US military aid for Ukraine, including more HIMARS advanced rocket systems and other weapons.

The U.S. accused Russia of carrying out the Odesa Day attack after Ukraine signed an agreement to allow grain exports

“The people of Ukraine inspire the world as they defend their country and their freedom in the face of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression,” Blinken said. “The United States, along with allies and partners in more than 50 countries, is providing essential security assistance to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression.”

At least three other Americans are reported to have died fighting in Ukraine.

In March, Blinken confirmed that an American citizen had been killed there, and the New York Times reported that local police said 68-year-old James Whitney Hill had been killed in the city of Chernihiv.

His identity was confirmed by Anton Gerashenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

In April, Brittany Cancel confirmed to Fox News that her husband, Willie Joseph Cancel, had died fighting with Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s War on Ukraine: 5 Reasons Why Putin Won’t Stop

The 22-year-old Marine veteran leaves behind a wife and 7-month-old son.

In June, the State Department confirmed the death of 52-year-old Stephen Zabylski, who was killed in May.

“We can confirm the death of US citizen Stephen Zabylski in Ukraine,” a State Department spokesperson told Fox News. “We are in touch with the family and have provided all possible assistance. In honor of the family at this difficult time, we have nothing more.”

Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi, Nick Kalman, Tyler O’Neill and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.