TSA agents at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina recently screened Clark, a bald eagle, traveling with his handler.

On Thursday, the Twitter account for the TSA Southeast region posted pictures of Clark and his handler walking through the security line.

“TSA officers are used to seeing the eagle on their uniforms, but I’m sure the team at @CLTAairport Checkpoint A did a double take when they saw the real one earlier this week,” the agency tweeted.

“Our special guest is Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary who has decided to give his wings a break and fly commercially,” the agency said in a second tweet. “His airline notified us and we tested him and his handler.”

The tweet continued: “Clark has been training to spread his wings and even showed off a bit during the screening.”

People who responded to those tweets expressed awe at the bird.

“Beautiful thrill,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “He’s so cute!”

According to the sanctuary’s Facebook page, Clark was on his way home to the World Bird Sanctuary after welcoming the incoming freshman class at High Point University’s graduation ceremony.

According to the World Bird Sanctuary website, Clark is one of four bald eagles that travel across the country to fly to various venues and events.

Clark hatched in 2002 at the World Bird Sanctuary as part of a project to reintroduce then-endangered bald eagles to the wild, the website says.

Clark was riddled with scale deformities on his feet that left them unprotected from cold winter temperatures, so he remained at the sanctuary when all his siblings were released, the website said.

