California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Golden State had avoided an emergency power outage Tuesday night, tweeting his praise for reducing state residents’ energy use to address record-high grid demand. However, some Twitter users pushed back on his claims.

“Record temperatures. The demand on our energy grid is higher than ever. But we avoided emergency power outages tonight. We can do it. If we keep at it, we can get through this unprecedented heat wave,” Newsom wrote.

The tweet comes as Californians bear the brunt of a relentless record heat wave as demand from the energy grid outstrips supply.

Newsom, who has sparked controversy over a proposal to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles in his state by 2035, would add millions of electric vehicles to the grid, even encouraging Californians who already own vehicles to avoid charging. Reduce their energy consumption in recent weeks.

The comments sparked outrage, however, with several Twitter users criticizing Newsom’s claim that California avoided an emergency power outage Tuesday night, with many pointing out that they were left in the dark for hours.

“What is the temperature in your several houses?” Lawyer and former California GOP chairwoman Harmeet K. asked Dhillon.

Gavin Newsom Fired For Telling Californians To Avoid Charging Electric Vehicles During Heat Wave

Republican California Assembly candidate Lori Mills also tore into Newsom, tearing down her long-touted green energy initiatives that many critics believe are behind the state’s energy grid struggles.

“How do you free up your energy! Upgrade the grid! Your “green” policies are destroying the state and the environment!” she tweeted. “Finish the Delta conversion project! Stop your attack on clean oil! Stop your attack on our truckers!”

Singer/songwriter Bradley Schistimus, better known as Five Times August, also criticized Newsom, recalling the infamous “two weeks to flatten the curve” rhetoric that started America’s Covid-19 pandemic, but applied it to a lesser extent. California Statewide Energy.

“Only two weeks to flatten the curve! Amirite?” he wrote

Others called out Newsom for other issues in California, including homelessness and public defecation, labeling Newsom as disabled.

Supporters of Newsom also flooded the comments with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pointing to Democrats as an example of imitating The Lone Star State’s energy grid.