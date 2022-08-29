New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Gov. Kathy Hochul, DN.Y. drew fury after criticizing New York Republican candidates during a speech last week, telling them to “get out of town” and “go to Florida.”

Twitter users blasted the New York governor for her intolerant angle and accused her of isolating all Republicans living in the Empire State, sparking outrage on social media Monday morning.

“We’re here to tell the time of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro — just jump on the bus and go to Florida and there you are. Get out of town,” she said.

“You don’t represent our values,” she added.

Hochul later defended her comments, claiming that they were aimed at gubernatorial challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, RN.Y. And for his political allies, former President Donald Trump and congressional candidate Mark Molinaro, Republicans across the spectrum took exception.

“Hochul is attacking not only GOP politicians but GOP voters. This is normal behavior for Democrats now,” tweeted columnist and author David Marcus.

Vermont Republicans tore into Hochul, arguing that governors generally invite people to their states rather than request them. He also invited New York Republicans to travel to the Green Mountain State.

The Kathy Hochul campaign sent out an email about an upcoming Lee Zledin event prior to the attempted attack

Author and podcast host Ryan James Girdusky said, “The irony is that if all 3.27 million Trump voters in NY voted for @leezeldin in November, that would be enough votes to defeat Cathy Hochul.”

Additional criticism came from columnist Mark Davis, who called Hochul a hopeful re-election bid for her oratory, “A woman who apparently wants to be governor insults millions of New Yorkers for the sin of disagreeing with her. Nice looking, ma’am.”

Rep. Thomas Massey, R-Ky., condemned her “brilliant” rhetoric and “winner take it all, losers pack your bags” mentality.

Zeldin also responded to Hochul’s comments on Twitter on Friday, writing, “New York has a governor who believes that if you disagree with her, you are no longer New York and need to leave the state. Think how stupid that is. Kathy Hochul needs to go.” !”

Hochul’s divisive comments echo those of her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, DN.Y. , who took heat from conservative Republicans in 2014 for saying he had “no place” in the state.