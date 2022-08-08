New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sparked a controversial call during Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Twins and Blue Jays were in the middle of playoff races heading into the 10th inning. Cavan Biggio got up and hit a pop fly that ran past Whit Merrifield for home plate. Merrifield was called out at the plate first on a bang-bang play, but after a challenge and review, it was ruled safe because catcher Gary Sanchez was blocking the plate and not making a lane for Merrifield.

Target Field erupted with a loud chorus of boos and Baldelli emerged from the dugout in smoke. The Twins manager threw his hat to the ground and was ejected from the game.

Toronto won 3-2.

Baldelli didn’t hold back in his postgame press conference.

“Throughout all of baseball, thousands and thousands of plays and plays at home, the catcher repeatedly blocks the plate, the play is virtually never called,” he said, via Bally Sports North. “And for someone to step into that situation and [decide] Someone blocked the plate, it didn’t hurt our game, all the players on both sides of the field were working their ass off the entire game. This is totally unacceptable.

“It was one of the worst moments of umpiring in baseball that I’ve ever seen in any game that I’ve been a part of, and I think it’s pathetic.”

He said he was not given an explanation as to why the call was cancelled.

“I don’t have an explanation because, honestly, there’s nothing to explain on that play,” Baldelli added, via MLB.com. “It’s probably one of the most chickens–I’ve ever seen on a baseball field.”

Sanchez thought he had left a path.

“He slid toward me. I was tagging him. I had the ball first. I think the line was open for him to slide sideways. He didn’t. It was a clean play,” Sanchez said.

Merrifield talked about what he was thinking on the way home.

“I had a feeling there was going to be a play at the plate,” he said. “Got my head down the first couple of steps and then looked up and tried to figure out how to get into home plate and saw Gary lay across home plate, so tried to slide into him, tried to slide into him as best as I could. I knew what the rule was. , whether they were going to call it a thing.”

Crew chief Alan Porter said Sanchez violated the “home-plate collision rule,” according to the Toronto Sun.

With the win, the Blue Jays maintain a two-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League wild-card standings. The Twins’ lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central dropped to one game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.