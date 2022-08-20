New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Twin sisters on a flight together from Boston to Fort Myers, Fla., recently helped save the life of a woman who suffered a diabetic emergency on the plane and was found unresponsive in the restroom.

The dramatic scene played out in front of other passengers — and the sisters, who are in their late 20s, didn’t hesitate to help a stranger in distress.

Nicole Kelly, a travel nurse also from Burlington, Mass. A nurse at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center here, and her sister Lindsay Byrne, a firefighter and paramedic with the Wayland, Massachusetts, fire department, were both on the JetBlue flight Monday. , August 1, when a flight attendant requested assistance from anyone on board with a medical background.

The sisters heard the plea announced over the plane’s intercom.

“I had just woken up and heard the medical team being activated — and about a minute later the flight attendant asked any and all medical personnel available to help,” Kelly told Fox News Digital.

Both sisters had no place next to each other.

But Nicole Kelly said she saw her sister, Lindsay, “run in there first. The woman was unresponsive in the bathroom – we got her out but weren’t sure. [at first] What was going on with her.”

Kelly continued, “When we got her out, we heard a soft beep — that’s when we realized it was a blood sugar monitor. So we knew it was her blood sugar and it was a diabetic emergency.”

The sisters “had to improvise,” she said, “when we found out what was going on. We got some sugar packets and put the sugar under her tongue until she was clean.”

The pair stayed with the lady, never leaving her side for the rest of the flight.

Kelly noted that when the woman awoke, “she was confused and too weak to sit up in the seat.”

“Right behind the cockpit, the plane actually landed while we were kneeling with her,” Kelly told Fox News Digital.

Then, “As soon as we landed, a team of medical personnel was waiting for her. As far as we know, she was traveling alone.”

Kelly said medical personnel took the woman “to treat her while we explained to the paramedic what happened.”

Her twin sister, Lindsay Byrne, shared her perspective with Fox News Digital.

“When we heard they needed help, it wasn’t much to think about. As a firefighter and paramedic for me, the tones go off many times a day – and I don’t always know what the call is.”

“It was just my instinct to get up and go.”

She added, “Try to know what you’re dealing with when you get there. When they said ‘medical emergency,’ they didn’t say what was going on until we got there.”

“The attendant just said,” Byrne noted, “the woman was unresponsive and she didn’t know what to do, she didn’t feel a pulse, she said she wasn’t breathing.”

“It was just my instinct to get up and go. I’m used to getting up and going when I hear a sound and I don’t know what I’m responding to until I get there,” she said.

Kelly said that for her, “working multiple shifts in the ER — I see a little bit of everything.”

She noted that “people sitting next to me on the plane told me they’d never seen people move so fast. I didn’t think twice – I thought somebody needed help and I had to go. Your brain kicks in and you just naturally go because you have to.” A life to be saved.”

“All of these airlines are expected to carry some medical equipment, but we didn’t know what they had available – we had to improvise,” said Lindsay Byrne.

She said that “in diabetics — because their levels can drop so quickly — you can use food and sugar to treat the patient that’s available.”

“We went in,” Kelly said [it] Like, ‘It’s a plane, okay. What can we use?’

Nicole Kelly said both women “started as junior firefighters in 6th grade” in their respective fields.

Kelly said, “I knew I wanted to do more in the medical field and always wanted to be a nurse. I applied to nursing school and was successful – I knew it was the right choice for me.”

“We were able to be in the right place at the right time. We’re happy to know that we were able to do something with a positive outcome.”

Of Lindsey Byrne and her chosen profession, she said, “I always said I wanted to be a firefighter. I was set on it.”

“Once I became a firefighter 10 years ago, I knew there was no way I could become one without going into the medical field.”

She also said, “The more I did it, the more I realized I liked it. That’s when I wanted to get my paramedic license.”

Byrne said, “Usually when we treat patients, we try to find any allergies first, so we didn’t get her name.”

She added of the woman on the flight, “I think it would be great to meet her and know that she had a good outcome and that she’s doing well. When you see people who are in such a traumatic situation and then you see them. Up and them Look at the other end, it’s nice to know you played a part in it.”

Byrne also pointed out, “They didn’t thank you. Knowing you played a part.”

Her sister agreed.

“It’s not about the ‘thank you.’

“Our team always appreciates when trained medical personnel are willing to support our crew members in these situations.”

Welland Fire Department Chief Neil McPherson praised the sisters and said in a press release, “Incidents like this train first responders and medical professionals.”

He added, “To see this training and professionalism put into action beyond our small community and in an environment of limited resources is a proud moment for the department to make a difference in someone’s life.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, JetBlue Airways’ Corporate Communications Manager, Derek Dombrowski said, “We want to thank these customers who graciously assisted our crew members when they experienced medical issues on board.”

JetBlue also sent the two sisters an email thanking them for their help, Dombrowski noted — “and offered them credit on future travel as a token of our appreciation.”