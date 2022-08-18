‘Twilight Saga: New Moon’ director regrets rejecting Taylor Swift from film

(CNN) Taylor Swift’s cameo in “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” was rejected by the world. The person who made that call now wishes he hadn’t.

Weitz said he was told the singer was “someone in the cafeteria, or eating or whatever. She just wanted to be in this movie.”

But the director rejected the idea of ​​having such a big star in the film.

“The hardest thing for me was that no one would be able to process anything like Taylor Swift on screen for about five minutes,” Weitz said. “I also kick myself for that, because I was like, wow, I could have hung out with Taylor Swift.”

