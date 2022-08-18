‘Twilight Saga: New Moon’ director regrets rejecting Taylor Swift from film

(CNN)Taylor Swift’s cameo in “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” was rejected by the world. The person who made that call now wishes he hadn’t.
Chris Weitz directed the film Recently shared during a conversation on “The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe” podcast. He and Swift had the same agent at the time who told him, “‘Taylor would love to be in this movie, not because of you, but because she’s twee-hard,'” referring to the franchise’s hard core fans.
Weitz said he was told the singer was “someone in the cafeteria, or eating or whatever. She just wanted to be in this movie.”
But the director rejected the idea of having such a big star in the film.
“The hardest thing for me was that no one would be able to process anything like Taylor Swift on screen for about five minutes,” Weitz said. “I also kick myself for that, because I was like, wow, I could have hung out with Taylor Swift.”
“She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?'” he added. “But sometimes you decide it’s for the best movie.”
The 2009 film starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.