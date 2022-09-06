New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first child together on Labor Day, and the “Twilight” actor took to Instagram to share the news.

Facinelli posted in black and white Photo on Instagram “Happy ‘Labor’ Day @LillianHarrison” with the caption “September 5, 2022” wrapped around his baby’s finger.

Harrison released her pregnancy announcement in late June with a picture of her baby bump captioned “Not a Burrito Belly.”

‘The Ravine’ star Peter Facinelli on how the film’s true story made him believe and forgive

The couple has been together since 2016 and got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2019. Both have yet to walk. Facinelli spoke to the people In October 2021, they said they are in no rush to get married.

“I want [our wedding] To be in a world without masks,” he told People. “We’re in no rush. We are devoted to each other and we live life together.”

Download the Fox News mobile app today

The baby is Harrison’s first and Facinelli’s fourth. He shares three daughters with his ex-wife Jenny Garth, Luca, Lola and Fiona. They were married from 2001 to 2013.