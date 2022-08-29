Twenty people were indicted for voter fraud in Florida. Advocates say a broken system is to blame

Toggle caption Joe Riddle/Getty Images

Joe Riddle/Getty Images

Several individuals recently charged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit told investigators they had no idea that because of their felony convictions, they could not vote in the 2020 election when they voted.

Their experiences shed new light on Florida’s controversial program to restore voting rights to felons.

At a press conference last week, DeSantis announced to a crowd of supporters that the Election Crimes Unit was charging 20 people across the state with illegal voting.

DeSantis described the arrests as the “opening salvo” from the new election and security unit. State lawmakers passed legislation earlier this year, known as Senate Bill 524, that created the policing force. The legislation comes under pressure from DeSantis for the state to devote more resources to combating alleged voter fraud, which experts say is rare in American elections.

“People were not being prosecuted,” he said last week. “Before we proposed this [unit] These were examples of material cracking.”

State law allows felons to try to regain their voting rights, but not after being convicted of certain crimes.

“They were disqualified from voting because they had been convicted of either murder or sexual assault and were ineligible to vote,” DeSantis said of the 20 people charged. “They are disenfranchised under Florida law.”

Elections Activists in Florida say black voters have seen their political power eroded

Some of the 20 individuals told law enforcement officials they thought they were able to vote when they did, according to court documents.

David Christopher Dana of Broward County, just north of Miami, told law enforcement agents in early August that he filled out a voter registration form “to see if the right to vote has been restored,” according to the affidavit seeking his arrest. The 58-year-old, who was convicted of a serious sex crime, later received a voter registration card and then voted in person on October 22, 2020.

Terry Hubbard, who was convicted in 1989 of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12, told law enforcement that he had registered to vote at the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office. Then, he was “sent a ballot and a letter in the mail saying he was eligible to vote,” according to court documents. The 64-year-old then returned the mail ballot.

Advocates see a broken system

Florida voting rights advocates say these lawsuits are the result of the state’s failure to create a system where individuals and election officials can easily verify whether a person has the right to vote after being convicted of a crime.

Some local election officials have told the media, including PoliticoIt forwards state voter registration, which must have a statewide database for cross-reference for eligibility.

In 2018, Florida voters approved a ballot measure that would have the state automatically restore voting rights to people with prior felony convictions — except those who have committed murder or sex crimes. But during the next legislative session, the state legislature stepped in and required these returning citizens to serve every part of their sentences, including paying any fees or fines, to regain the right to vote.

Nicholas Warren, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Florida, says state lawmakers essentially created a “pay to vote” system, but never created a way to find out how much these individuals owe, or if they owe anything.

“There is no easy way for someone who is coming out of their felony conviction to determine if they are eligible to vote,” he told NPR. “And the rules are very complicated in Florida.”

Neil Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, says his group has been asking state officials to address the issue for years.

“We need to ensure that our data management system works on the front end in a way that provides assurance and clarity about eligibility,” he said.

Volz says voters should be able to trust the state when they are given a voter registration card. “If you can’t trust the government to tell you if you’re eligible to vote, who can you trust?”

Elections Critics worry that Florida’s new chief elections office will become more partisan

Advocates also say the state shouldn’t prosecute people who say they didn’t know they couldn’t vote, because, Volz said, Florida law “requires the state to prove someone knowingly, knowingly, knowingly registered or voted.” . . it was ineligible.”

In reality, however, the ACLU’s Warren says these types of cases work differently than the law intended. As in most criminal cases, those charged face great pressure to plead guilty to avoid a jury trial.

“That’s why we’ve seen some recent lawsuits against people who by all accounts really didn’t know they were ineligible when they registered and voted,” he said. “They were also registered to vote in the registration drive Election officials did.”

Volz says these lawsuits come with a significant human cost. 20 Individuals face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. He says he hopes the charges will be a catalyst for state officials to finally address the issue.

“We need to focus on solving this issue together instead of turning it into a political punching bag and playing politics with the lives of real people — the real citizens of Florida,” he said.