Sports FOOTBALL TV ratings England win draws peak audience of 9.3m
FOOTBALL

TV ratings England win draws peak audience of 9.3m

By printveela editor

England’s semi-final victory over Sweden at Euro 2022 attracted a peak audience of 9.3 million viewers on BBC One, making it one of the most watched TV broadcasts of the year.

The figures do not include the number of viewers who watched the BBC online or in public places such as pubs or fan zones. Spectators were rewarded with a massive 4-0 win at Bramall Lane, in which Alessia Russo backed the ball into Sweden’s goal.

International women’s football is now a consistent rankings winner, leaving other sports to envy the huge interest it generates. In comparison, live coverage of the World Championships in Athletics on the BBC on Saturday reached 1.3 million people, while this month’s international Twenty20 cricket match between India and England attracted a peak audience of 980,000 despite it was free to watch on BBC Two.

Euro 2022 attracted millions of British viewers – even for matches that did not feature England or Northern Ireland – suggesting that there is huge interest in free live sports in the UK.

The growing interest in the sport can be seen in the viewing figures. When the England women’s team reached the final of the 2009 European Women’s Championship, it attracted 1.4 million viewers on BBC One. The BBC is expecting 10 times the crowd when the Lionesses play this year’s final at Wembley at 5pm on Sunday.

The UK TV audience record for a women’s football match was set during the 2019 FIFA World Cup when viewership peaked at 11.7 million as England lost to the US in the semi-finals.

The challenge for women’s football is how to maintain media interest after the tournament is over. Sky and the BBC are hoping to convince more viewers to watch coverage of the domestic English Women’s Super League.

BBC Two drew half a million viewers when it aired the Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur women’s derby in May.

