TV adaptation of Tegan and Sarah’s memoirs to premiere at TIFF

By printveela editor

A television adaptation of the Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sarah’s memoir will have its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Based on the 2019 memoir of the same name by Tegan and Sarah Queen. secondary school will oversee the sisters’ upbringing in Calgary as they explore their musical talents and queer identities. The action takes place at the height of the grunge and rave subculture of the 1990s, which inspired the Queens to pursue music.

The show, created and directed by Clea Duvall and Laura Kittrell, began last March in Calgary. It stars siblings of TikTok creators Reilly and Sisinne Gilliland as Tegan and Sarah. How I Met your mother star Cobie Smulders plays Queen’s mother, Simone.

Duvall is a famous film director known for his directing. happiest seasonwho also starred in a 90s queer comedy, But I’m a cheerleader.

“TIFF is one of my favorite festivals and I can’t think of a better place to premiere our show,” Duvall tweeted. “See you in September.”

To date, under the pseudonym Tegan and Sarah, the Queen sisters have released nine albums. Their 10th album Crybabywill be released October 21st. secondary school It premieres October 14 on Amazon Freevee, an ad-supported streaming channel.

The show is produced by Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment, with Queens serving as executive producers.

WATCH | trailer for secondary schoolTV show based on Tegan and Sarah’s memoirs:



