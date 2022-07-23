New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

later Steve Bannon convinced On Friday afternoon, Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley broke the decision on ‘America Reports.’

Jonathan Turley: Well, that was one of the most predictable convictions I’ve seen in my career as a legal analyst. I mean, the reason you can predict this result is very simple, that he didn’t defend and he didn’t show up to cover Congress. He did not present any witness.

Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring JAN. 6th Hearing Uppona

And now he is going to appeal. Probably, He may have more to say there. But he did not have a competent defense. He was not even a public official to make a substantive claim of privilege. But at the time, many of us said, you are making a huge mistake.

you know You should join Congress. You can always invoke your Fifth Amendment protection, the privilege against self-incrimination. Many witnesses do, but we must show up.

Steve Bannon has no ‘factual defense’ but ‘legal defense’ to appeal, ex-prosecutor says

He basically decided that he would go his own way by snubbing the nose of the Congress. Well, you can and This is a very rare case.

The last case, I think, was in ’83. The last conviction, as you note, was long before that. He is unlikely to receive much, if any, jail time — at least 30 days.

Jan. 6 Committee: Preliminary hearing Thursday to focus on Trump’s actions as riots unfold

The judge has some clear discretion, especially allowing them to run concurrently, which I expect. You know, he can send someone in a row so they finish one sentence before starting the next.

This is something that is usually done simultaneously. So any sentence runs concurrently.

