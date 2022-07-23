Turkish leader remains Biden headache despite helping Ukraine deal

Mr. Biden seemed particularly grateful for the breakthrough. “I want to especially thank you for what you have done to bring together the situation regarding Finland and Sweden,” he told Mr. Erdogan in front of reporters.

Updated July 23, 2022 11:29 AM ET

two page agreement broadly stated that Sweden and Finland would consider “Turkey’s pending requests for the deportation or extradition of terrorist suspects promptly and thoroughly”. But Turkish officials have said they are awaiting extradition of more than 70 people. It was unclear whether Sweden and Finland would agree and how Mr. Erdogan would react if they did not agree.

On Monday, Mr Erdogan warned that he could still “freeze” NATO expansion if his demands were not met.

Mr. Biden also told Mr. Erdogan in Spain that he supported the sale of 40 US F-16 fighter jets that Turkey requested last fall, along with technological upgrades to dozens of fighter jets it already owns. Turkey needs the jets in part because the Trump administration canceled plans to sell the country advanced F-35 fighter jets in 2019 after Mr. Erdogan, in one of his most confusing recent moves, bought Russia’s C- 400, challenging the US. warnings.

Mr. Biden denied offering the planes to buy Mr. Erdogan support for NATO expansion. “And there was no quid pro quo in it; we just had to sell,” he said. “But for that, I need congressional approval, and I think we can get it.”

Congressional approval cannot be a given. And it was unclear whether Mr. Erdogan could block proposed NATO expansion until he reached an agreement on F-16 jets.