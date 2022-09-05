Turkey’s Furkan Korkmaz attacked by players against Georgian team at EuroBasket 2022

Georgian national team members and national police assaulted player Furkan Korkmaz after he was ejected from the game at the EuroBasket 2022 tournament, the Turkish Basketball Federation said.

The Turkish federation is calling for a review and is threatening to pull out of the tournament if it does not receive security footage of the alleged incident.

The game was played on Sunday at the Tbilisi Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia. Prior to the alleged altercation, Korkmaz, a guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, was ejected from the game after picking up two technical fouls and confronting Georgian player Duda Sanadze.

According to Eurohoops.netEuroLeague Basketball’s media partner, Turkish Federation Vice President and former team player Omer Onan released a statement explaining the nature of the attack and claiming that Georgian national police were involved.

“Furkan Korkmaz was going to the locker rooms with our trainer in the hallway when he was attacked by Georgia players (Sanadze) who are not on the active roster and the police,” Onan said in the statement, according to Eurohoops.net.

“A player going to the locker room shouldn’t be attacked. At the end of the match, 30 policemen each pushed us into a fight. We had a fight with the Georgia official police. I’m calling FIBA ​​and told FIBA ​​officials as well. Don’t fool yourself or think we’re fools. They’re in that corridor. They bring us all the minute-by-minute camera footage, and if those cameras don’t come to us, we’ll drop this tournament.”

Turkey assistant coach Hakan Demir spoke after the game and reiterated Onan’s comments about the alleged attack on Korkmaz.

“We’re here to play basketball, not box,” Demir said, according to Eurohoops.net. “As such, we are deeply disturbed by the security weakness experienced today.”

In the game, Georgia defeated Turkey 88-83 in double overtime. Turkey also protested the result after Demir claimed 22 seconds had been taken off the clock, according to Eurohoops.net. It wasn’t just the two seconds, Demir said after the game that “made us think that the situation wasn’t just an error,” according to Eurohoops.net, which also reported that it was Demir who spoke at the press conference. Turkey coach Ergin Ataman was fired at the end of the second overtime.

“We came to Georgia hoping to be in a sister country,” Demir said. “Yes, there was tension between the players on the court today, but we cannot accept what happened after that, the players may have tension with each other on the court, but they are friends off the court. It is very painful. Security guards were also involved in today’s incident. Of course, Georgia won the match, I congratulate them too, but that’s not the point. What really matters is what happens in the corridors.”