A rogue student pilot who stole a plane and threatened to crash it at a Mississippi Walmart on Saturday has been arrested.

The suspect will be charged by police with grand theft and making terroristic threats. The federal government may proceed with further charges, police said.

Corey Patterson, 29, stole a fully fueled Beechcraft King Air C90 twin-engine plane from the Tupelo airport around 5 a.m., called 911 and threatened to crash into a Walmart store.

At 9:32 a.m. in a Facebook message that has since been deleted, Patterson apologized to his family, writing, “Sorry everyone. Never really meant to hurt anyone. It’s not your fault I love my parents and sister. Goodbye. .”

At a news conference, Tupelo Police Chief John Kwaka said Patterson, “has some flight instruction, but we don’t believe he’s a licensed pilot.”

Negotiators approached the pilot and persuaded him to land at the airport. Kwaka revealed that a private pilot spoke to Patterson because he did not know how to land the plane.

Patterson attempted to land but aborted about 100 feet from the ground and traveled northwest.

A few hours later, the plane landed in a field in Benton County, about 40 miles northwest of Tupelo. He was detained.

Patterson worked as a lineman for Tupelo Aviation at Tupelo Regional Airport for ten years and entered aviation, Kwaka said. Linemen fuel the aircraft.

The pilot’s motive behind the incident is unclear.

“We will run down inspired,” Kwaka said at a press conference. “We will pursue any angle and avenue. We will work in conjunction with the FBI to do so.”

Patterson’s close friend Chelsea Fleming Jolly Facebook wrote Post after event.

“He’s a man. A good man too. He made a huge mistake today and I’m sorry the rest of the world won’t get to know him like I do.” Jolly wrote. “He could have ended it all today, ridding himself of all the hurtful and ugly things that were said about him, but instead, he chose life and a chance to forgive. You have to decide, you can. Either pray for him or people think That you can be the reason [like] They have no hope.”

In a tweet, Gov. Tate Reeves said, “Thank you to all of the local, state and federal law enforcement who handled this case so professionally.”

An investigation into Patterson’s actions is ongoing.