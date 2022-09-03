New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A pilot flying a small plane over Tupelo, Mississippi, downed Saturday after it threatened to crash into a Walmart, officials said.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the plane, flown by a man later identified as Corey Patterson, had landed in a field in Ashland, about 60 miles northeast of Tupelo.

The details of the plane’s landing are still unclear.

The Tupelo Police Department said that around 5 a.m. today, it was reported that the pilot of a “King Air Type” airplane was planning to crash into the Walmart on West Main Street.

Authorities have confirmed that the stolen aircraft was a fixed wing multi-engine 1987 Beech C90A model.

Officials evacuated a Dodge’s restaurant and gas station near Walmart and the shopping center to disperse “as many people as practicable.”

Roads near West Tupelo and the airport were reopened as the pilot headed northeast of Tupelo, where officials were called.

The police department contacted the pilot while he was still in the air.

Patterson is believed to be an employee of the Tupelo Airport.

“The plane on North MS is down,” Governor Tate Reeves said on Twitter. “Thankfully the situation has been cleared and no one was injured.

“Thank you to all of the local, state and federal law enforcement who handled this situation with the utmost professionalism,” he added.

It’s still unclear what the pilot’s intentions were, but Patterson is taken into custody by Sheriff Robbie Goolsby.

Fox News could not immediately reach the governor, the Tupelo Police Department or the regional airport for comment.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.