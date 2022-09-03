New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A pilot flying a small plane over Tupelo, Mississippi, has threatened to crash into Walmart, officials warned Saturday.

The Tupelo Police Department said that around 5 a.m. today, a pilot was notified that a “King Air type” airplane was flying into the Walmart on West Main Street.

Authorities have confirmed that the aircraft believed to be stolen is a fixed wing multi-engine 1987 Beech C90A model.

Georgia deputy police chief arrested for soliciting prostitution in Florida

Officials said they evacuated a Walmart and Dodges restaurant and gas station near the shopping center to disperse “as many people as practical.”

Roads near West Tupelo and the airport have been reopened, and the pilot last flew near a rural area in Hickory Flats, northeast of Tupelo, according to local coverage of the flight path.

It is reported that the authorities have called a meeting in this area.

The police department said they are in contact with the pilot who is believed to be an employee of the Tupelo Regional Airport.

Gov. Tate Reeves first broadcast the alert from the Tupelo Police Department on Twitter, saying, “State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely monitoring this dangerous situation.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“All citizens should be alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department,” he added.

It is not yet clear what the pilot’s intentions are.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Tupelo Police Department or the regional airport for comment.

Check back for this developing story.