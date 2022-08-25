TUPC remains at St. Brigid’s Hospital after the deadline for the removal of his belongings expired overnight.

Midnight has come and gone, and the United People of Canada (TUPC) is still at St. Brigid’s Church in Ottawa’s Lower City area.

An eviction notice posted on the door of the vandalized church last Wednesday said members of the controversial Freedom Escort-linked group had five business days to pack their bags and leave.

That deadline expired at 00:01 on Thursday, which means that the order can now be enforced at any time.

Just before midnight, about two dozen curious onlookers and community members gathered across the street from the building to see what would happen.

Meanwhile, TUPC members gathered at the building’s porch, some hugging as the deadline passed and the bailiff didn’t show.

TUPC offered popcorn to viewers “watching the show”

The inhabitants of the Lower City expressed their hope that the group would leave.

“I didn’t expect it to be at 12:01 p.m., but I also knew I wouldn’t be sleeping anyway, so I went out,” said Heather Cole, who lives nearby. “I was happy to find a group of like-minded neighbors here who are also kind of watching.”

She said the past few months since TUPC moved have been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“The neighborhood doesn’t want any violence,” Cole said. “We do not want forced evictions. We just want these people to recognize the reality of the situation… and leave.”

Shortly before 1:00 am, TUPC supporters wearing red shirts with the band’s white tree logo crossed the street with bags of popcorn they offered to the audience, claiming they wanted to give them something to eat while they “watch the show”.

Red-shirted TUPC members offered bags of popcorn to people who came to see if the controversial group would be forcibly evicted. (Dan Takema/CBC)

The group categorically denies the existence of an eviction order.

Among them was William Comer, one of the group’s directors. He previously told the CBC that the band had no plans to leave.

“There is no eviction order,” TUPC tweeted around midnight, adding that the group was “asked, not ordered to leave.”

This is contrary to the bailiff who visited the property last week and said TUPC should go.

“There are no more leases. Now they mostly squat,” he said. “It won’t last very long.”

The owners of St. Brigid’s did not respond to repeated requests for comment. (Dan Takema/CBC)

In an interview on Tuesday, Comer said he believes the group has the right to arrest a bailiff for trespassing if he shows up.

The owners of St. Brigid’s did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

The locks at the Priest’s House of Arts, which is on the same property, were replaced last Thursday, so only the owners and the 10 artists who rent studios there have access to it.

The eviction notice duct-taped to his door was the same as the notice on the church that had been removed. It stated that the landlord had terminated the lease effective August 17 due to unpaid rent of $10,000 and failure to provide proof of $5 million in liability insurance.

The attached notice states that TUPC also violates the Ontario Heritage Law by altering the appearance of the premises without the written permission of the Ontario Heritage Foundation, and violates the Ontario Building Code Act “for failing to obtain the necessary permits and approvals for construction work” on the site.

Church owner won’t accept rent, group says

Comer showed reporters a copy of a bank check for $5,650 dated July 15 and the original of another check dated August 15 for the same amount.

He claimed that the landlord refused to accept rent for that month.

He also shared a heavily edited piece of paper with the words “insurance certificate” at the top.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has stated that it cannot validate the certificate and that only the broker or insurer who issued it can tell if it is legitimate.

But all broker information is hidden, making it impossible to verify TUPC claims. To this, Comer said that he provided the police with the unaltered certificate, but did not share it with the CBC.

TUPC said the owners of St. Brigid’s is trying to “illegally evict” the organization after it raised concerns “about what we understand to be violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code by property owners.”

The statement also said church owners are punishing TUPC “for refusing to discriminate against people based on their religion.”

Passers-by were fired upon with water pistols during a verbal altercation

Early on Thursday morning, some TUPC supporters and members of the community got into a verbal altercation.

Comer and another person wearing one of the group’s red shirts doused people with water guns and later joked about it on Twitter.

“People’s Security Forces (PSF) agents successfully used unconventional projectiles to repel an attack at night,” the TUPC said in a statement. “Violators can get wet ;).”

Agents of the People’s Security Forces (PSF) successfully used non-standard projectiles to repel those who invaded at night in #Embassy. Violators can get wet 😉 Thank you @OttawaPolice for informing violators about #RuleOfLaw. We have your six! pic.twitter.com/enfrkOQNMk –@TUPOC_CA

Chris Greenham was among the members of the Lower City community. He said the lack of an eviction in St Bridget could be a “PR disaster” for the police and the city.

“I hope it won’t be for long. The district needs to take care of this. We have done so much with the convoy,” he said.

“At this moment, if [TUPC] if you want to do something good for Lower City, leave Lower City.”

Ottawa police called the dispute between the landlord and tenant a “civil court case” rather than a criminal one. On Monday, it said officers had been called to the hotel three times over the weekend and that police were continuing to investigate the harassment complaint.