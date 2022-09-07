New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Wednesday the launch of a 9/11 Institute to provide schools around the United States with tools to educate students about the tragic terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“Our first mission at the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, why we started, is to make sure we never forget that day. What happened? 2,977 lives lost. And to honor the sacrifices of the great heroes who ran and didn’t run toward danger. Away. One of them was my brother Stephen, a New York City firefighter,” Siler said on “Fox & Friends.”

Only 16 states required lessons on 9/11, Siler told co-host Steve Doocy. The 9/11 Institute curriculum for K-12 will be sent to schools in all 50 states.

“It’s frightening,” Siler said. “It’s very upsetting. And that’s why the 21st year is even more important, the things we’re doing at the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to make sure we never forget.”

Tunnel to Towers is a non-profit organization that supports Gold Star and First Responder families through donations. It was started in honor of Siler’s brother, Stephen, who ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel toward the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, wearing 60 pounds of gear. Siler was one of 343 members of the FDNY killed that day.

“It’s so easy to forget. This next generation is not taught in school, and it’s our duty to make sure we never forget,” Siller concluded.

FOX Corporation announced a $1 million donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on September 11, 2021 – the 20th anniversary of the attack.