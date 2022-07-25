Tunisians vote for a constitution that could threaten their democracy

CAIRO. Tunisians voted Monday in a referendum on a new constitution that would greatly expand the powers of the president, who over the past year has pushed other branches of government aside to rule alone.

If approved, the referendum will consolidate the steps taken by President Qais Syed exactly one year ago to consolidate power, weaken parliament and other measures of control over the president, while giving the head of state the ultimate authority to form a government and appoint judges. and propose laws.

Such changes, opponents say, would mark the end of the democratic system built in Tunisia since the fall of the dictatorship a decade ago, when anti-government protests in the small Tunisian town sparked uprisings across the Middle East. The new constitution will return Tunisia to presidential system very similar to what happened under Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the authoritarian ruler who was overthrown during the country’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising.