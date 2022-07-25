Tunisians vote for a constitution that could threaten their democracy

CAIRO. Tunisians voted Monday in a referendum on a new constitution that would greatly expand the powers of the president, who over the past year has pushed other branches of government aside to rule alone.
If approved, the referendum will consolidate the steps taken by President Qais Syed exactly one year ago to consolidate power, weaken parliament and other measures of control over the president, while giving the head of state the ultimate authority to form a government and appoint judges. and propose laws.
Such changes, opponents say, would mark the end of the democratic system built in Tunisia since the fall of the dictatorship a decade ago, when anti-government protests in the small Tunisian town sparked uprisings across the Middle East. The new constitution will return Tunisia to presidential system very similar to what happened under Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the authoritarian ruler who was overthrown during the country’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising.
Mr Said said changes were needed to cleanse the country of corruption and end the paralysis of its political system.
After a hasty drafting process that largely ruled out opposition, the structure and even timing of the referendum largely favored a new constitution approved and partly written by Mr. Syed. Most major political parties called on their supporters to boycott the vote, expecting a low turnout. The results are expected on Tuesday.
Alone among the countries affected by the Arab Spring, Tunisia has established a democracy, albeit a fragile and often dysfunctional one. She successfully held three free and fair elections, wrote a well-established and inclusive constitution, established independent institutions, and guaranteed freedom of speech and the press.
However, he failed to expand economic opportunities or eradicate corruption.
It seems that the post-revolutionary era is over.
The 2014 constitution, adopted three years after the fall of Mr. Ben Ali, divided power between the president and parliament in an attempt to limit the powers of any president.
The new constitution retains most of the rights and freedoms clauses of the 2014 constitution, but relegates parliament to a minor branch of government, with only the president having the power to appoint the prime minister, cabinet, and judges. Parliament’s ability to withdraw confidence from the government is weakened.
The president can declare a state of emergency in the event of “imminent danger” with no time limit or oversight, and there is no provision for his suspension.
If Mr. Syed wins, it won’t be a big surprise. His opponents have pointed out that he controls the formerly independent electoral body as well as the committee that drafted the new constitution, and it did not require minimal participation in a referendum to pass it.
Those who opposed the proposal said the whole process was skewed in favor of Mr. Syed. Several anti-referendum rallies were canceled by local authorities for security reasons, government ministers appointed by Mr. Syed approved the project, and Mr. Syed himself twice urged the public to vote in favor.
In the run-up to the vote, state-funded television and radio stations devoted much airtime to coverage of supporters, to the exclusion of most opponents. Siloviki met anti-Sayed protests several hundred over the weekend with pepper spray, shoving and arrests.
The date for the referendum in July meant that many well-educated Tunisians who were on summer vacation were voted out.
“The people who insist on yes, the whole administration and all the supporters of Said are deeply organized, and the other side that is ready to say no is not necessarily in the city,” said Fadel Abdelkefi, president of Afek. Townes, one of the few political parties that have chosen to participate in the vote.
“When the president is pushing people to vote and the whole city is covered in ads urging people to vote yes, it’s really an unfair situation,” he added.
The vote comes on the first anniversary of the day Mr Syed fired his prime minister and suspended parliament amid nationwide protests over a collapsing economy and the government’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A year ago, cheering crowds filled the Tunisian capital, hailing Mr. Syed as a savior and his seizure of power as a much-needed cure for Tunisia’s corrupt, floundering political system.
By contrast, in July of this year, most Tunisians were listless and aloof, paying little heed to Mr. Syed’s calls to support them on the ballot. The inexorable heat kept them locked up; summer holidays kept them on the beach; burning fears of high prices and low wages as the nation’s economy continues to slide into ruin have kept some too busy to vote. Political reform was thus not the main concern, analysts said.
“We are discussing the fate of the nation here, but many people have lost interest and faith in this whole process,” said Amin Ghali, director of the Tunisian-based Al-Kawakibi Center for the Transition to Democracy.
The preparations for the referendum have so increased the odds in Mr. Syed’s favor that “it’s already a falsification,” Mr. Ghali said.
If turnout is low, this will reflect growing disillusionment with the president, if not outright opposition.
Mr. Sayed urged Tunisians to vote “yes” “to fix the course of the revolution,” as he promised to do when he seized power last July. But many Tunisians who sang of opportunity, dignity and freedom during the 2011 uprising have fallen less and less true to those ideals over the past year.
The wildly popular Mr Said lost support a year ago, favoring political reform over a collapsing economy, even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent the price of bread and other staples skyrocketing and exacerbated hardship for many Tunisians.
Many political activists, civil society representatives, judges, lawyers and political parties initially supported Mr. Syed’s actions. But he lost their support after he began to rule by decree, arresting opponents, trying them in court martial and placing his appointees at the head of previously independent government bodies, including the electoral commission.
One study commissioned by an international organization found that the percentage of respondents who viewed him highly favorably fell by nearly 20 points between November and May. The same poll, taken before the opposition started calling for a boycott, showed that less than 30 percent of Tunisians were determined to participate in the referendum. This is seven points less than in February, when this question was last asked.
The first concrete signs that Tunisians were rejecting Mr. Syed’s political proposals came in March, when less than 5 percent of Tunisians took part in an online poll about national priorities.
Undeterred, Mr. Syed soon appointed a committee of constitutional law experts to draft a new constitution. There were some early objections from members who said their names appeared on the committee’s list despite not agreeing to join. Some of Mr. Syed’s former allies have rejected the process because they say it was not inclusive enough.
But the panel produced a draft within a few weeks.
This was in stark contrast to the 2014 constitution, which the elected assembly debated for more than two years.
At the end of May, the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe made up of independent experts in constitutional law, said the drafting of the constitution was neither legal nor credible. In response, Mr. Syed criticized the group and then expelled its members from Tunisia.
After revising the proposed constitution, Mr. Syed came up with a version in late June that gave the president even more powers than the previous version. Even the expert Mr. Syed chose to write the initial draft, Sadok Belaid, warned that the modified version “will pave the way for a shameful dictatorship”.
However, according to a May poll by an international organization earlier this year, the president remained Tunisia’s most trusted leader.
The lowest rating of any Tunisian leader in the poll was that of the head of Ennahda, the Islamist political party that dominated parliament before Mr. Syed dissolved it. The party is widely scorned by many Tunisians, who blame it for a decade of government inactivity.
Analysts say that helps explain the meager support for the referendum. Before the vote, Saeed’s supporters warned that if it failed, En-Nahda would return to power and impose his conservative Islamic ideology on the country, citing a bogeyman that had frightened many Tunisians since the dictatorship.
However, even with a new constitution, Mr Syed’s reform impasse, his legitimacy and his failure so far to fix the economy means Tunisia is likely to remain mired in crisisanalysts said.
“It seems like a vanity project for him, but what’s next?” said Gordon Gray, a fellow at the Center for American Progress who was the US ambassador to Tunisia from 2009 to 2012. “What social contract does Said propose? In fact, there are no rights and no economic growth, which is not the most attractive thing. How the Tunisians will react to this is the question.”