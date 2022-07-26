Tunisians approve new constitution that undermines democracy

In his speech, Mr. Said denied any inclination towards authoritarianism. But the new constitution will return Tunisia to a presidential system similar to that of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the authoritarian ruler who was ousted in the so-called Jasmine Revolution of 2011. It also weakens parliament and most of the other mechanisms that keep presidential power in check. while at the same time granting the head of state the ultimate power to form the government, appoint judges, and make laws.

It retains most of the articles of the 2014 Constitution relating to rights and freedoms. But unlike the previous Constitution, which divided power between parliament and the president, the new constitution reduces the legislature and judiciary to more like civil servants, leaving only the president to appoint government ministers and judges, and weakening the power of parliament. deprive governments of confidence.

After ending years of political paralysis, the referendum could spell the end of a fledgling democracy that many Tunisians have come to view as corrupt and woefully incapable of guaranteeing bread, freedom and dignity — ideals they celebrated in 2011.

But with a low turnout of around 30% and a boycott of the vote by most major political parties to avoid giving him more legitimacy, Mr Said is now on slippery ground and his ability to push through further reforms is in question.