Tunisians approve new constitution that undermines democracy

In a referendum released Tuesday, Tunisians approved a new constitution that enshrines the one-man rule established by President Qais Syed last year, dealing a devastating blow to a democracy built with great effort and high hopes since the country’s dictator was overthrown more than a decade ago.
Tunisia, where the Arab Spring uprisings began more than a decade ago, has gained international recognition as the only democracy to survive the uprisings that swept the region. But that chapter effectively ended with the adoption of a new charter that consolidates the near-absolute power Mr Syed gave himself a year ago when he suspended parliament and sacked his prime minister.
However, Monday’s referendum was undermined by massive boycotts, voter apathy and a bias strongly towards Mr. Syed. According to the results released by the electoral body, the Constitution was approved by 94.6 percent of voters.
“The masses that came out across the country today show the importance of this moment,” Mr. Syed said, addressing jubilant supporters in central Tunisia, hours after polls closed. “Today, a new chapter of hope opens and a page of poverty, despair and injustice is turned.”
In his speech, Mr. Said denied any inclination towards authoritarianism. But the new constitution will return Tunisia to a presidential system similar to that of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the authoritarian ruler who was ousted in the so-called Jasmine Revolution of 2011. It also weakens parliament and most of the other mechanisms that keep presidential power in check. while at the same time granting the head of state the ultimate power to form the government, appoint judges, and make laws.
It retains most of the articles of the 2014 Constitution relating to rights and freedoms. But unlike the previous Constitution, which divided power between parliament and the president, the new constitution reduces the legislature and judiciary to more like civil servants, leaving only the president to appoint government ministers and judges, and weakening the power of parliament. deprive governments of confidence.
After ending years of political paralysis, the referendum could spell the end of a fledgling democracy that many Tunisians have come to view as corrupt and woefully incapable of guaranteeing bread, freedom and dignity — ideals they celebrated in 2011.
But with a low turnout of around 30% and a boycott of the vote by most major political parties to avoid giving him more legitimacy, Mr Said is now on slippery ground and his ability to push through further reforms is in question.
The failure of the democratic system to provide good jobs and food for the people, root out widespread corruption, or bring about much-needed reforms has led many Tunisians to turn to Mr. Said for help. The former constitutional law professor was elected president in 2019 in large part because he was a political outsider.
By 2021, two-thirds of Tunisians associated democracy with instability, indecision and a weak economy. Arabic barometer poll.
When Mr Said seized power a year ago, celebrations erupted in the streets of the Tunisian capital. Polls showed that the vast majority of Tunisians supported his actions, although opponents and analysts called them a coup. But he said that the seizure of power was necessary to fulfill the long-unfulfilled goals of the revolution and rid the country of corruption.
“If you tell me about democracy, human rights and things like that, we haven’t seen anything like this in the last 10 years,” said Rafaa Baouindi, 50, a bank clerk who voted yes in central Tunisia on Monday. “What is happening today, I call a new era in a good way. It can’t be worse than the last decade.”
He said he had no objection to the Constitution placing power in the hands of the President. “The boat needs one captain,” he said. “Personally, I need one captain.
For supporters, an additional incentive to vote for Mr. Syed’s new constitution was the fear that Ennahda, the Islamist political party that dominated parliament before Mr. Syed dissolved it, would return to power. Mr. Syed and his supporters ignited this long-standing fear among secular Tunisians in preparation for the referendum.
The low turnout, however, reflects the waning of popular support for Mr. Syed over the past year, as the economy collapsed, corruption flourished and the president became increasingly authoritarian.
Tunisians questioned his commitment to first adopting a new constitution and other political reforms at a time when the government was struggling to pay wages, the price of bread and other food was skyrocketing as a result of the war in Ukraine, and decent work still seemed out of reach for many Tunisians.
Mr. Syed lost a lot of support when he began to rule almost exclusively by decree, imprisoning opponents and critics and using military courts to try them, imposing restrictions on the media, and seizing control of previously independent bodies such as the supreme judicial oversight body. country council and electoral body.
Dissatisfied with his sole rule, all but half a million Tunisians ignored Mr. Syed’s calls to take part in an online poll about the country’s future. But the opposition remained fragmented and failed to offer credible alternatives to Tunisians wary of Mr. Syed.
Still, many expected a referendum – if not the resounding victory that Mr. Syed might have hoped for. Mr. Said appointed the board of the formerly independent electoral body, as well as the committee that drafted the new constitution, and no minimum participation was required to hold the referendum.
Those who opposed the proposal said the whole process leaned in the “yes” direction, with government ministers urging Tunisians to support the new constitution, and the state-funded media mostly reporting pro-Said voices.
