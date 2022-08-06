New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris’ record on marijuana prosecutions after Harris condemned Russia’s imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Greiner on marijuana charges.

“Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration you mentioned during her famous record as Attorney General in California…she used inmates in prison far beyond their sentences and used them as free slave labor. Other countries are condemned for doing the same thing,” Gabbard told the Fox News host. Will told Cain.

A Russian court this week sentenced Griner to 9 years in prison after he was caught with a cannabis vape pen at an airport near Moscow earlier this year.

The sentence drew widespread condemnation from US officials, including Harris, who said he was working to secure Griner’s release.

“With today’s sentence, Russia continues its illegal detention of Brittney Greiner. She must be released immediately,” Harris tweeted Thursday. “@POTUS And I, and our entire administration, are working every day to reunite Britney, as well as Paul Whelan, with each of our loved ones.”

Gabbard, who said she also opposes Griner’s sentence, said what “struck me” about Harris’ tweet is that her administration hasn’t expressed the same sentiment toward people convicted of domestic marijuana crimes.

“Where is your outrage at your fellow Americans sitting in prison today in the United States of America for minor marijuana violations,” Gabbard said. “You’re not fighting as hard as you fought for Brittney Griner to get them back home and reunited with their families.”

Gabbard said she believes Harris is sending a message that the rich and powerful in the United States are treated differently than average Americans when it comes to prosecuting marijuana crimes.

“Unfortunately, like a lot of politicians, she just puts her finger in the air and decides what to be angry about on any given day, and if it becomes politically inconvenient or harmful, she seems to switch the other way.” Gabbard spoke about Harris’ prosecution of marijuana criminals as California attorney general.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.