Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took to Twitter on Saturday to call out the Biden administration for allegedly turning law enforcement agencies into a “political hit squad” that goes after their critics but is blind to their allies.

Gabbard pointed out in a tweet that Steve Bannon, a former White House official who served under former President Donald Trump, was charged with contempt of Congress, while the Biden administration did not pursue any charges against former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and the former director. John Brennan of the Central Intelligence Agency – both of whom served under former President Barack Obama.

She accused Clapper and Brennan of lying to Congress.

“Whatever you think of Bannon, he was charged with contempt of Congress while Clapper, Brennan and others who lied to Congress were never charged, showing how the Biden admin/elite shamelessly weaponized law enforcement as a political hit squad,” Gabbard tweeted.

The Justice Department on Friday charged Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena by the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Each misdemeanor is punishable by imprisonment from 30 days to one year.

Gabbard’s comments came nearly a month after she appeared on “Jesse Waters Primetime,” where she suggested, without elaborating, that some Democrats were operating outside the law.

“We have to live within the Constitution and the rule of law. I think what I’ve heard clearly from some Democrats is a far more dangerous thing than the fear that you’re talking about. They have to do whatever it takes to save America,” Gabbard said on June 24. “And that’s a dangerous idea to have.”

She also compared the actions of Democrats to dictators who say and do whatever it takes to stay in power.

“You see throughout history, every single dictator that they think they have to do, they think their cause is just, so when we have people in positions of power — yes, in government, but also in other areas of our society, we think they’re going to do everything they can to protect the country, to protect the people, even though they are defying our Constitution and undermining our democracy and destroying our country in the process,” she said. “This is what we need to protect ourselves and our country and our future.”

Brennan and Clapper were initially accused of lying to Congress during a public hearing in March 2013, denying that the NSA had a database that “collected any kind of data on millions or hundreds of millions of Americans.”

On the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked: “Last summer, the director of the NSA was at a meeting and was asked a question about NSA surveillance of America. He answered, and I quote here. ‘We have millions and hundreds of millions on people. The story that there are millions of documents is completely false.”

“The reason I ask this question is because, having served on the committee for a dozen years now, I don’t really know what the dossier is in this context. So I wanted to see if you could tell me yes. Or no, does the NSA collect any data on millions and hundreds of millions of Americans?” Wyden asked.

“No sir,” Clapper responded. “Not smartly.” Brennan also condemned such a program.

Three months later, former NSA intelligence consultant Edward Snowden released classified documents that proved otherwise — and a campaign began for Clapper and Brennan to clarify their statements.

In a letter to Intelligence Committee Chair Dianne Feinstein, Clapper agreed He was forced to “correct publicly” by giving a “clearly wrong” response because he “simply didn’t think” about the mass procurement program.

In a speech the following year at the Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington, DC, Brennan blamed the media for the “mischaracterization” of his statements.

At the same summit, Clapper said, “When I was falsely accused of lying to Congress … I had to answer on the spot about a certain classified program in a normal, unsecured setting,” MSNBC reported.

The accusation of lying is one that no intelligence officer could shake — but no formal charges were ever brought.

“I didn’t lie, I made a big mistake and I didn’t understand what was asked of me,” Clapper said in a 2019 interview with CNN. “I thought about another surveillance program in Section 702. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, when I was asked about Section 215 of the Patriot Act at the time, I didn’t understand that.”

At the time of Clapper and Brennan’s testimony, the NSA had a bulk metadata collection program approved by the federal government in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Clapper also acknowledged the existence of the system in the same 2019 interview, but said he viewed the mass surveillance system as a “defense or insurance policy.”

“This program was put into place as a direct result of 9/11, and the key is to be able to quickly track foreign communications talking to people who are plotting terrorism in this country. That’s why the Bush administration,” Clapper said at the time. “I’ve always thought of it as a kind of protection or insurance policy that you could refer to if needed.

Gabbard is a former US House representative from Hawaii and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Since retiring from the House in 2021, Gabbard has become an outspoken critic of the Biden administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.