Tuesday brought more evidence abortion rights could help Democrats in November

Toggle caption Mary Altafer/AP

Mary Altafer/AP

Abortion rights once again appeared to be a major motivator for Democratic voters, and Tuesday night’s election results in New York and Florida showed the party establishment still has the upper hand.

Democrats hope to do relatively well in the midterm elections, thanks to a victory in a key special election in New York state. They clearly have momentum, though they should probably temper expectations.

Plus, key races in Florida are now set, with Democrats looking to prevent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis from winning re-election and perhaps a platform for bigger things — and the first Gen Z candidate winning a possible path to Congress suggests where things could be. Headed to the Democrats.

Here are four takeaways from Tuesday’s election:

1. More evidence that abortion rights have changed the landscape

How many instances does it take to trend? Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election in an evenly divided upstate New York House district that is one of the tightest in the country. Former President Obama won in 2012, former President Trump in 2016, and President Biden in 2020.

Ryan won it by about 2 points on Tuesday, and after winning the abortion-rights ballot in Kansas earlier this month, he made abortion rights a key issue in his election. Republican Mark Molinaro, on the other hand, ranted about inflation and crime.

It can be tempting to read too much into special election results. They are typically low-turnout cases that attract the most engaged voters. In recent times, however, it has been indicative of which party has the most enthusiasm, and that of the Supreme Court Dobbs Cancellation of decision Roe v. crazy The demarcation is a very clear line.

In the midterms, history is usually on the side of the party in power, and Republicans found success early in Biden’s presidency, outperforming in races in Virginia and New Jersey as well as special elections earlier in the cycle.

But so Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report reportsIt later changed to –Dobbs:

The big question is whether that enthusiasm lasts until November when the turnout will be high. What’s more, the political momentum has shifted rapidly in this election cycle.

And before rank-and-file Democrats get their hopes too high, there may now be an outside shot at the party retaining the House, though it’s considered a longshot. At the moment, Republicans need just five seats to take back the House, and they have redistricting and history on their side.

Democrats have had trouble setting expectations that they can keep an eye on the moon and then disappointing their base when they only get to space—even if that’s a pretty good feat. (See: Biden’s Original Build Back Better Plan.)

What abortion rights have done could give Democrats a real shot at narrowing the Republican margin in the House and possibly help them retain the Senate, both of which would be key wins.

2. There’s no time like the present for establishment Democrats who still have (mostly) leverage

Republicans want to stereotype Democrats as extreme progressives, once again a more moderate or establishment candidate won — in key races in Florida and even in the most Democratic-leaning places in the country: Manhattan, Brooklyn and parts of the city’s far north.

– Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney defeated progressive Alessandra Biagi, 67%-33%. Rep. Biagi. Seconded by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

– Dan Goldman, who led the first impeachment case against Trump, defeated a divided field of more progressive candidates.

In fairness, if the progressives hadn’t come together and split the vote, one of them would have won. Redistricting in the 17th District and the Maloney decision forced Rep. Mondaire Jones and Yuh-Line Neo held a press conference before the election and encouraged voters not to vote for “conservative Democrat” Goldman. (Only in Manhattan or Oakland could Goldman be considered “conservative.”)

Still, he and several others remained on the ballot and split the vote, giving Goldman a narrow victory by about 2 points over Niu.

— and in Florida, in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Rep. Charlie Crist easily defeated state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried by more than 20 points.

The race highlighted a generational divide in the party — and how to do old school versus new school. do Politics Crist, a former Republican governor-turned-Democrat, has reached out to and worked with political power broker networks and, for now, has reclaimed that old-school style.

A new school is coming though. In the Orlando area, potentially the first Gen Z member of Congress won his primary — and it could signal the future for Democratic politics.

“Today’s election is proof that Central Florida’s working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more,” Maxwell Frost, 25, said in a statement. Frost is favored to win congressional elections this fall because of the district’s liberal tilt.

Live coverage: 2022 primaries Maxwell Frost, one of the first Gen Z candidates for Congress, has won his primary

3. The results highlight the ideological differences between the parties

If more moderate Democratic establishment candidates are winning in many places, the opposite of the cycle is true for Republicans, who are being pulled to the extremes of their polarization.

While Trump’s endorsed candidates had mixed results Tuesday night, overall, his pollsters are winning or getting boosts, even though many of them have no political experience.

This led Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to question his party’s “quality of nominees.” The Trump and MAGA brands will be tested in purple states and swing districts. And while a tide can push even flawed candidates over the finish line, that’s less true of the lazy river that this election seems to be.

What’s more, as of Tuesday, candidates who looked like losers just two cycles ago had received more than 40% of the vote.

Elections The Senate looks like a jump ball. These are the 10 seats that will decide the majority

That’s what happened to Carl Palladino in Western New York, a political gadfly with a history of offensive comments, and Laura Loomer in Florida. Loomer regularly posts conspiracy theories, including those involving COVID-19 vaccines, and calls himself “A proud Islamophobe“and”Pro-white nationalismEarlier in 2020, she won the GOP primary Lost by 20 points In the general election.

This time, she lost her GOP primary, but still got 44% of the vote and a new wrinkle — some Trump-style baseless griping.

“I don’t agree, because I’m a winner and the reality is that our Republican Party is broken at its core,” Loomer said in a non-concessional speech Tuesday night.

Tears streaming down her face, Loomer, who is Ban on social media platforms“We are losing our country to big tech election interference,” he added.

4. Key Florida statewide races are now set

Incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio vs. Rep. Val Demings is now official. And this race has had a heavy dose of Trump so far. Rubio has criticized the FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida home while Demings was Trump’s impeachment manager.

But there is another point that is worth looking at – how the Democrats who Position themselves as law enforcers The GOP does, tipping the scales.

Demings, the former Orlando police chief, didn’t shy away from that record. She ran an ad, for example, protesting the idea of ​​”defunding the police”.

“In the Senate, I will protect Florida from bad ideas, like ‘defund the police,'” Demings It says in the ad. “That. Just. Crazy.”

Rubio still has the advantage, and it’s a bit of a stretch for Democrats to be able to win in this environment, but Demings has surpassed Rubio and is doing well in some early polls.

Live coverage: 2022 primaries Democrat Charlie Crist to face Ron DeSantis in Florida governor’s race

Elections Activists in Florida say black voters have seen their political power eroded

The main event, however, may be the gubernatorial showdown between Crist and DeSantis.

DeSantis has repeatedly drawn controversy over his stances on education, women’s rights, redistricting and voting, but is seen as a rising star in Republican circles. Many conservatives see him as a more disciplined version of Trump, who can carry on the mantle of culture-war without chaos.

There has been a lot of talk about DeSantis 2024, but he needs to win re-election as governor first.

Democrats went with Crist on Friday, in part because of the strength of Crist’s electability. It will be tested. Krist knows the stakes.

“This man wants to be president of the United States of America and everybody knows it,” Crist said during DeSantis’ victory speech Tuesday night, without using his name. “However, when we beat them on November 8th, that show was over. Enough.”