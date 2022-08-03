type here...
Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the race for governor of Michigan.

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a debate in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Michael Buck/AP


Michael Buck/AP

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks at a debate in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Michael Buck/AP

LANSING, Michigan. According to the Associated Press, Tudor Dixon won the Michigan Republican primary for governor.

On Friday, Dixon received belated support from former President Donald Trump. He also previously received endorsements from big names in Michigan politics, such as the family of former US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Dixon is strongly opposed to the right to abortion and recently made headlines after answering a question about the hypothetical rape of a 14-year-old child by a family member, which is a “perfect example” of why abortion should be banned.

Prior to this, the mother of four had made schools and education the focus of her campaign.

Dixon was a vocal opponent of critical race theory, a school of academic thought that explores how race and the justice system intersect.

She also strongly criticized incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s early lockdown policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lately, Dixon has witnessed attacks directed at her from both sides of the aisle. Her Republican rivals withdrew her support from the DeVos family and other political insiders. In the meantime, the Democratic Governors Association has also launched ads for attacks against Dixon, with a recent $2 million campaign against her.

Dixon is a businesswoman and former conservative media anchor, and she will meet with incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a well-funded Democrat.

