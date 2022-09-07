New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The most important thing to remember in times of drastic change is that reality is changing. Things weren’t always like this so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember things, you can fight to save them.

When you no longer remember what always happened, you are at their mercy. So, with that in mind, it’s worth remembering that 100 years ago, Memphis was one of the wealthiest, best organized cities in the country. It had a thriving economy. It had beautiful municipal parks, many of them, more than 100. It had one of the most modern sanitation systems in the world, which we now take for granted. When yellow fever was real, no one took it for granted.

Memphis was such a big deal that it was actually the unofficial capital of an entire American territory, the Mississippi Delta, but not anymore. In fact, last year, if you went to Memphis, it was hard to believe that any of this was ever true, because in that moment and now, Memphis has become a husk and very dangerous.

In 2021, according to federal statistics, Memphis, Tennessee was the most dangerous city in the United States. Last year, a total of 342 murders were recorded in it. Now, how much is that? Well, by comparison, San Antonio, Texas, which has twice the population, has less than half as many murders. So, either way, Memphis was falling apart completely, but Eliza Fletcher Still decided to live there.

A Portland hotel made a financial arbiter of the city’s crimes, a homeless encampment as an escape for corporate clients

After graduating from college, Fletcher moved back to Memphis. Both sides of the family lived there for over 100 years. She married a man she met at church. He also grew up there and they had two young children. She began teaching pre-kindergarten at a local girls’ school. Here is a video she made for her students at the beginning of the covid lockdown. It’s only 15 seconds long, but you can tell right away what kind of person Eliza Fletcher was.

Eliza Fletcher: Hey, girls, it’s Mrs. Fletcher. I miss you all so much. I’m home and my kids miss you, wish we were back at St. Mary’s, but I want to touch base and say “Hey.”

“Hey, girl, it’s Mrs. Fletcher. I miss you so much.” So, every year on their wedding anniversary, Eliza Fletcher’s husband writes her a love note on Instagram. Now reading that might make you cry, but you can see why he felt that way. Her warmth and her politeness shine through.

Meanwhile, in Memphis, seven miles from the city, lived a man named Cleotha Abston. Like Eliza Fletcher, Abston grew up in the city of Memphis, but he could not have been a different kind of man. Judging by his long public record, Cleotha Abston devoted his life to preying on those less fortunate than himself.

AOC Challenger Calls Out NYC’s Crime Crisis, Blames Police and ‘Wakes Up’ Prosecutors

Cleotha Abston was a hunter. He was an evil man. As a young man, Abston was arrested for, among many other things, burglary, assault weapons, carjacking, and rape. In 2000, he was convicted of kidnapping a local attorney at gunpoint and forcing him into the trunk of his own car. crime It is now common in Memphis. Last year, the city recorded more than 100 kidnappings, but like most lifelong criminals, Cleotha Abston was never fully punished for what she did.

He was released a few years before the end of his prison sentence. Nor was he in any sense improved by his experience in prison. Abston was known for his sexual aggression and his perversity at his apartment complex last week. He terrorized his neighbors, but no one from any part of the justice system seems to have intervened.

Early last Friday morning, Eliza Fletcher and Cleotha Abston had their first and last meeting.. While her husband and two young children slept at home, Eliza Fletcher went for an early morning run through her neighborhood. Cleotha Abston followed her every move in a black SUV. As Fletcher jogged, Abston jumped, beat her bloody, smashed her cell phone, then dragged her into his vehicle, according to the indictment. within an hour, Eliza Fletcher died . She was sexually assaulted and murdered. Police soon arrested Abston based on surveillance video, but he refused to say what happened to Eliza Fletcher, so her family waited in agony, but he didn’t care. He never spoke.

Thieves target California laundromat owner Push for more police; ‘Crime is on the rise’

Yesterday, the official finally Eliza Fletcher’s body is found . It was dumped like garbage behind an abandoned building in an important part of the city. The whole story couldn’t be more shocking or more terrifying, but here’s what might be the scariest part. Some people didn’t seem particularly shocked or frightened by it.

In the hours after Eliza Fletcher disappeared, Biden voters on social media dismissed the crime as racially motivated. “Why are we paying so much attention to the kidnapping of an attractive, privileged white woman? She’s racist.” Others seem to blame Fletcher for her abuse. “Why was she jogging at that time, anyway? In Memphis? Come on.”

His point was clear: “Everybody knows the rules. Eliza Fletcher broke those rules. You can’t go outside of certain hours in America, of course, and if you break the rules, you run the risk of being raped and murdered.” That’s the way things go in this country. So adapt. Accept it. Move on.”

To some degree, if we’re honest, we all feel that way. Whether we make it clear or not, we know what the rules are. In modern America we know what we can and cannot do. Nothing is ever uttered. Nothing can be spelled out under threat of punishment, but everyone knows what the parameters are. Memphis or Baltimore or Detroit or Montgomery or Gary, Indiana or Wilmington, Delaware or dozens of other formerly prosperous, orderly, small towns across the country were forever destroyed by the riots that accompanied our last progressive social revolution 50 years ago. .

Lori Valo’s son arrested on suspicion of sex crimes in Arizona

Politicians started breaking things, burning buildings, stealing, and anyone with a decent job left immediately. They took their children out of school, sold the house or not, it didn’t matter, and they separated somewhere else and most of them never came back. This is true not just in Memphis, but across the country.

So, when someone like Eliza Fletcher, who can live anywhere, voluntarily moves back to the city of Memphis, not to some suburb of Memphis, to a place like Memphis, it seems a little strange to many people. It seems strange to people. But it is not strange. It’s not at all when you think about it. Eliza Fletcher was from Memphis. She grew up there and had the right to return. It was her country as it is our country.

A US citizen should be able to live or move anywhere in the US without being raped or murdered. It is a basic requirement of civilization. It is called an order. But increasingly, that’s not what we have. We have a country where you cannot go to some places. You are not wanted there and it is too dangerous for you to go. Most people accept this by default, but we should never accept it under any circumstances. To accept something is to accept that it is more or less normal.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Once we accept something as normal, whether it’s the killing of children in the name of trans rights or the killing of raping women who should be in prison but not because of equality, once we accept it as normal, we’re stuck with it forever. . This is a new position. It will never change except for deterioration.