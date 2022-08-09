New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If you’re looking for an easy recipe, this dinner option could be your next go-to.

“If you love buffalo chicken dip, you’ll love this buffalo chicken pasta!” says Brittney Brown-Chamberlain, food blogger and photographer for britneybreaksbread.com.

“It’s a cheesy blend of creamy buffalo sauce, seared chicken breasts, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and tossed into your favorite pasta,” she says, adding that this delicious yet easy meal is ready in under an hour.

Buffalo Chicken Pasta by Britney Breaks Bread

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Required:

16 oz rigatoni or penne or gt

1 ½ pounds chicken breasts, cut into pieces

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ onion slices

4 cloves of garlic

6 oz tomato paste

1 cup chicken broth

¾ cup Frank’s hot sauce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3 tbsp chopped fresh green chillies

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

8 oz cream cheese

1 ½ cups mozzarella, shredded

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

Olive oil (for cooking)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Boil pasta according to package instructions. Strain and keep aside.

Cut the chicken breasts into pieces and season with onion powder, chili powder, cayenne and salt and pepper. Drizzle olive oil in a large skillet (12-inch) and sear for 4 minutes on each side. Remove the chicken and place on a plate. Set aside.

Reduce heat to medium, add onion to skillet and cook until softened and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes. (If the pan becomes dry, add another drizzle of olive oil)

Season with salt and add the tomato paste, chicken broth, hot sauce, parsley, chives and dill. Mix, then add the cream cheese. Continue mixing until combined and smooth and the cream cheese has melted into the sauce.

Add pasta and chicken to sauce and remove from heat. Add mozzarella and cheddar cheese and mix. Top with extra mozzarella and broil in the oven for 3-5 minutes on the middle rack until the cheese is melted and lightly browned.

Garnish with chives and extra hot sauce.

This original recipe is owned by britneybreaksbread.com and shared with Fox News Digital.