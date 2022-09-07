New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If you’re looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try an olive and shrimp combo that’s best when infused with smoky flavor from the grill.

“These Spicy Shrimp Skewers are easy to prepare and big on flavor. They pair marinated shrimp with Pearl’s Specialties Jalapeño Stuffed Queen Olives for the perfect spicy, bold bites,” says Tracy Wood, Musco Family Olive Co. director of brand and product management.

“Just [cook for] Two to three minutes on the grill for the best balance of fresh and delicious,” she continues, adding that this recipe pairs nicely with a Southwestern chopped salad.

Grilled Salmon Skewers for Summer Barbecues: Try the recipe

Musco Family’s Spicy Shrimp Olive Skewers Olive Co.

Makes 12 servings

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Pineapple Skewers: Try the recipe

Required:

2 tablespoons Sriracha

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lime)

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

12 jumbo shrimp, tails left

12 Pearls Jalapeño Stuffed Queen Olives

12 cocktail skewers, soaked in water for at least 10 minutes

15-Minute Shrimp Tacos with Slaw: Try the recipe

Directions:

1. Mix Sriracha, lemon juice, honey, ginger and red pepper flakes. Toss the shrimp in the marinade and refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight.

2. Thread a shrimp and an olive onto a small cocktail skewer.

3. Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill shrimp skewers until cooked through, 2-3 minutes per side. Serve immediately.

This original recipe is owned by the Musco Family Olive Co. [olives.com] and partnered with Fox News Digital.