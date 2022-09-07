New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Is your salad repertoire starting to become redundant?

Mix things up with this satisfying and easy-to-make salad from Angela Allison of ThisDeliciousHouse.com.

“This Kale Cranberry Feta Salad is the perfect mix of sweet and salty. I was inspired to make this dish for entertaining because it can be made ahead of time without going stale. It’s the perfect salad when you’re craving something healthy and it’s hearty. It’s perfect for serving as a meal,” says Allison. That said, it goes great with grilled chicken.

This salad also stays fresh for two to three days because kale doesn’t wilt like other salad greens.

Kale Cranberry Feta Salad

Services 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Required:

For the salad

1 bunch kale, washed, trimmed and chopped (about 8 cups chopped)

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup slivered almonds

1 medium apple, cored and sliced

For the Lemon Vinaigrette

⅓ cup olive oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice (from about one lemon)

1 clove minced garlic

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

1. Wash the kale leaves and remove the stems. Cut into desired sizes and remove excess water using a salad spinner or pat dry with paper towels. Add to a large bowl.

2. To kale – add cranberries, feta cheese slices, almond slices and apple slices.

3. To make the lemon vinaigrette, combine all the vinaigrette ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine. Alternatively, you can put all the ingredients in a mason jar and shake to combine.

4. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and toss gently to combine. If desired, spread onto a large serving platter and top with additional cranberries, feta and sliced ​​apples.

