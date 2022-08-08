New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If you’re looking for a handheld lunch perfect for a summer picnic, try this sandwich inspired by a classic Italian salad.

“I love a good sandwich! This caprese chicken sandwich is delicious, easy to make and packed with flavor! It’s stacked with chicken breasts, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and arugula on ciabatta bread with pesto mayo,” says Brittney Brown. Chamberlain is the food blogger and photographer behind britneybreaksbread.com.

Brown-Chamberlain enjoys this sandwich for on-the-go lunches or for back-to-school lunchboxes. It can also be made for dinner.

Chicken Caprese Sandwich by Britney Brecks Bread

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Required:

1 loaf ciabatta bread

Slice 2-3 tomatoes

3 chicken breasts

1½ tablespoons Italian seasoning

1 tsp onion powder

Seasonings of salt

2 tablespoons of olive oil

¼ cup pesto

3 tablespoons mayo

8 oz fresh mozzarella slices

8-10 basil leaves

2 cups arugula

balsamic glaze (optional)

½ cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons of brown sugar

Directions:

1. Season chicken breasts with Italian seasoning, onion powder, salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a pan and cook the chicken breasts well.

2. In a small bowl, combine pesto and mayo.

3. Cut the ciabatta bread in half, lengthwise, and spread the pesto mayo on the bread. Add the chicken breast, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and arugula to the bottom slice of bread. Place the second slice of bread on top.

4. To do [optional] Combine the aromatic glaze, aromatic vinegar and brown sugar in a saucepan. Boil for 5 minutes and simmer for 15-20 minutes until it thickens. Allow it to cool completely and drizzle over the chicken in the sandwich.

This original recipe is owned by britneybreaksbread.com and shared with Fox News Digital.