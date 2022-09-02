Truth, Lies and Gambling Schemes: Netflix’s Docufilm Returns Disgraced Former NBA Referee to Spotlight

The first two minutes of “Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul,” a documentary about former NBA referee Tim Donaghy now streaming on Netflix, will give viewers plenty of eyeballs and make them reconsider their definition of truth.

When the producers asked the NBA for comment on the film, the words in bold appeared: “Tim Donaghy is a convict. … There is no basis now to revisit all of this.”

Then Donaghy, a native Pennsylvanian and 76ers fan, appears on screen and beams these words through a voiceover, “I love the game of basketball. Growing up, everything I did, everything I dreamed of and everything I wanted to be a part of. Man, have I (expletive) made my life.

Aside from the legal facts of the case, the last sentence of that statement may be the most honest one uttered in the entire documentary.

“Operation Flagrant Foul,” also the name of the federal investigation into Donaghy and the scheme, delves deeper into the 2007 gambling scandal that nearly brought down the NBA, calling its integrity into question. Allegations, improprieties and lies came from the cast. Lawyers and characters, Donaghy’s co-conspirators Tommy Martino and Jimmy Bautista, tell a story long forgotten — especially by the NBA. (No one from the league was involved in the film).

Although he wrote a book about the ordeal, 2009’s “Personal Foul: A First-Person Account of the Scandal That Rocked the NBA,” Donaghy said he wanted to make a documentary. Done, as well as the NBA’s offense and “why it got swept under the rug so quickly.”

“And I think there are a lot of misconceptions out there,” Donaghy told USA TODAY Sports.

One of those myths is that Donaghy officiated the 2002 Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings, where several calls were called into question. (He didn’t, but he did manage the infamous “Malice in the Palace” fight between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons.)

“The whole thing about fixing games. And the US attorney’s office has a lot of things going dark,” Donaghy said. “And the NBA and David Stern (former NBA commissioner who died in 2020) said I was a rogue referee. Those things are not true.”

Although the NBA has denied leaking details of an FBI investigation into game-fixing to the media to get an early handle on some damage control later, Donaghy warned fans to be skeptical when watching the league’s telecast even today.

“I’ve been in the inner workings of it for 14 years and I’ve seen what we’re going to do and how we treat star players and it’s different depending on what’s on the front and the back of the jerseys,” Donaghy said. The league wanted to extend the playoff series as a result.

“And the rules are not enforced because they are written in the rulebook. I saw it then, and I see it now.”

While the FBI’s conclusion was that Donaghy did not alter games or make calls to benefit his gambling choices, the NBA released its own report detailing his misconduct and found “no evidence to contradict the findings of the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office.[t]There is no evidence here that Donaghy deliberately made a particular judgment during the game to increase the probability that his gambling choice was correct.

In 2008 Donaghy pleaded guilty to two charges, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and transmitting betting information through interstate commerce to his friends on games he worked on. He lost his livelihood, wife and pension and was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The FBI also looked at several other league officials, including Scott Foster, to see if it was a wider problem, but that investigation stalled.

Now 55 and living in Florida, Donaghy, a divorced father of four, says he’s still in a good place after getting out. For income, he has appeared in Major League Wrestling as a crooked referee and he also manages several rental properties.

“I’ve influenced a lot of people, but there’s not much I can do about it except to move on and make better choices,” he said.

Slightly remorseful and certainly defiant about his thoughts on the NBA and Batista, when a viewer watching the documentary asks how one can tell when someone is being honest, the answer is repeated at every opportunity: He and the FBI are all telling the truth, otherwise, not much.

“I think Tommy and I are similar in our stories that we tell. Anytime Batista opens his mouth to speak, you can tell he’s lying,” Donaghy says bluntly.