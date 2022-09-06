Truss’ plan for the “revie channel” could start by blocking a fan-driven review.

BUTSix weeks ago, in the Leeds Conservative election, Liz Truss said she wanted to “channel the spirit of Don Revie.” This suggests that she was not fully familiar with his experience in leading the country. However, as she takes office amid dismal poll ratings, with a skeptical parliamentary party and elections approaching in 2024, the new prime minister could count three years in office, followed by a lucrative and widely reviled sinecure in the Middle East. as a pretty good result.

Of course, political coverage in this country has long been influenced by the feigned drama and elementary frivolity of its sports counterpart. And, of course, much of the recent coverage of the Conservative leadership race has been essentially indistinguishable from the media turmoil that usually accompanies major managerial appointments in football.

Fun, glamour, and chaos: how Gazzetta Football Italia won our hearts Read more

Features a soft focus on her background and upbringing. Feverish speculation about spending plans and behind-the-scenes meetings. The usual mentions of her in the tray, as if the monumental duties of the Prime Minister are something akin to office admins. One: make Downing Street a fortress again. Second: make Jacob Rees-Mogg shoot again. And so on.

However, a serious remark needs to be made here. Perhaps one of the reasons the political culture in this country has acquired this kind of volatility is the insistence on covering it up as if it were an entertainment product: an obsession with clashes of personalities and snap judgments, obsession with crises and instant solutions, impatience and wild mood swings. a football club that chases morale-boosting three points every Saturday. Who “won” the prime minister’s questions? Can Boris Johnson make a difference? What is the Sue Gray coverage, what time does it start and on which channel?

In many ways, Johnson was the logical culmination of this process: a lightweight and unscrupulous politician who treated his job as a pure sport, a game in which the main goal was simply to outsmart the opposition and win at all costs. Naturally, he was fully prepared to use the popular appeal of football to do so.

He was enthusiastically opposed to the European Super League despite hosting Manchester United’s Ed Woodward at Downing Street just a few days earlier and declaring it “a great idea,” according to a government source. Likewise, the failed British-Irish joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which in many ways was Johnson’s perfect blueprint: being able to wear reflective jackets, flaunt one’s patriotism, and make lavish spending promises without being held accountable for any of the them.

Don Revie (right) was and is a hero at Leeds, but more broadly is coldly despised in the English game. Photo: Varley Picture Agency/Shutterstock

Unlike his predecessor, who once, as mayor of London, declared that he supported “all London clubs”, Truss is a Norwich fan. It became strictly ridicule politicians for their clumsy attempts to play the most popular sport in the country, and, naturally, there are much more important and pressing reasons to distrust Prime Minister Truss.

But if – as was widely reported last week – one of her first steps as prime minister is to defy the recommendations of the fan-led review of English football promised in the 2019 manifesto and released last November, that could just offer a quiet chill. an omen of how she would approach the government.

The review is not a perfect document. It says very little about state ownership, women’s football, the exploitation of young football players, or the sport’s toxic relationship with the gambling industry.

But his diagnoses are broadly correct: a fundamental gap between supporters and owners, inadequate regulation at the national level, wide and growing financial disparities between the biggest and smallest clubs.

He proposes the creation of an independent regulator and a 10% transfer fee from Premier League clubs to be distributed to massive games. These are first steps, but good steps.

So who would benefit if Truss decided to veto his recommendations? The Premier League, of course, as well as the billionaire owners who have a stake in it. Repressive regimes that have been allowed for nearly three decades under successive governments to use our stadiums to launder their human rights violations. Unscrupulous agents that the report believes should be subject to more stringent regulation.

Another profitable window for Jorge Mendes, Portugal’s “gatekeeper” Read more

That’s why Trouss’ comment in the Revie was slightly revealing for a number of reasons. Revy may be a hero in Leeds, where he was responsible for their greatest, and arguably only, era of success, but in the English game as a whole, he remains coldly despised. Perhaps Truss knew about it. Perhaps she didn’t. In any case, it showed a trait that has marked conservative leadership in recent years: a brazen willingness to curry favor with one audience while showing two fingers to another.

Perhaps we shouldn’t expect anything less from a woman who, as Minister for Equality, criticized kneeling before football matches as “wrong behavior” and a form of “identity politics centered on symbols and gestures”, only to later urge Premier League players are boycotting a possible Champions League final in St. Petersburg to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Look, of all the people that would be hurt by the Truss government, minor league football clubs are probably at the bottom of the list. But there is a broader ideology at work here: a prime minister who seeks to enrich the wealthy, who sees the people first and foremost as clients, who promises radical change, but seems stubbornly committed to the status quo, which privileges a cynical and self-serving minority. Maybe, if you think about it, Truss has a better understanding of modern football than we initially thought.