Trump’s Two Scenarios – The New York Times

Perhaps the central question about the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Florida home is whether it is a relatively narrow attempt to recover classified documents or something more.

At this point, either scenario is plausible. The Justice Department has long been aggressively investigating former officials it suspects of mishandling classified material, including Hillary Clinton and David Petraeus. If the FBI’s search simply leads to a legal debate about what’s classified, it probably won’t hurt Trump’s political future.

But it also seems possible that the search is a sign of a big new legal problem for him. People familiar with the search told The Times that it was unrelated to the Justice Department’s investigation into the January 6 attacks and Trump’s role in it. And it’s unlikely that Merrick Garland, Attorney General, would have granted a search warrant request—or that a federal judge would have granted it, as required—if it wasn’t about something important.