Trump’s Two Scenarios – The New York Times

Perhaps the central question about the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Florida home is whether it is a relatively narrow attempt to recover classified documents or something more.
At this point, either scenario is plausible. The Justice Department has long been aggressively investigating former officials it suspects of mishandling classified material, including Hillary Clinton and David Petraeus. If the FBI’s search simply leads to a legal debate about what’s classified, it probably won’t hurt Trump’s political future.
But it also seems possible that the search is a sign of a big new legal problem for him. People familiar with the search told The Times that it was unrelated to the Justice Department’s investigation into the January 6 attacks and Trump’s role in it. And it’s unlikely that Merrick Garland, Attorney General, would have granted a search warrant request—or that a federal judge would have granted it, as required—if it wasn’t about something important.
“I don’t think you can easily get a judge to sign a search warrant for the ex-president’s home,” said Charlie Savage, a Times reporter who has covered legal issues since the George W. Bush administration. “I think the world looks very different today than it did 48 hours ago.” (It’s even possible that Trump could only be prosecuted for classified documents, though that might not stop him from taking office again.)
As Charlie points out, far more is known about the search than is known. This is likely not to change until the Justice Department gets closer to deciding how to complete the investigation. “The core principle of DOJ investigations and the rule of law is that we do not conduct our investigations in public,” Garland recently said.
But at least two important points seem clear. First, although Garland said no one is above the law, the Justice Department will not treat Trump like any other citizen. The bar for a criminal case against him would be higher given that he is a former president who could run again against the incumbent.
“The considerations when you are talking about a political leader are certainly different and more complex,” Andrew Goldstein, a former federal prosecutor who investigated Trump’s ties to Russia, recently told The Times. “You have a very clear and important rule that the Department of Justice must do everything possible not to interfere in the elections, not to take steps using the criminal process that could ultimately affect the political process.”
However, some legal experts who have previously criticized Garland for being too timid in the Trump investigation said they were encouraged by recent signs of Justice Department courage, including the search of Mar-a-Lago. Andrew Weismann, another former prosecutor who previously led the Trump investigation, is one of those experts (as he explained in this is an interview with a New Yorker). Another example is Quinta Jurecic, senior editor at Lawfare. “At what point does the very absence of an investigation and prosecution of a former president indicate that the rule of law is being undermined because it sends a signal that this person is above the law?” Jurecic told us.
She added: “This does not mean that this will lead to the indictment of the president.”
The second point is that Trump appears to be the subject of numerous criminal investigations, and prosecutors may decide that his violations of the law were so significant as to merit prosecution. One such investigation is being conducted by the Georgia Attorney’s Office, which may not be as careful about bringing charges against the former president as Garland is likely to be.
In any case, the answer will probably become clear well before November 2024. Prosecutors – especially in the Justice Department – usually try not to make statements about investigations of political candidates during the campaign period. (James Comey’s decision to defy that tradition and announce that he had reopened the Clinton investigation at the end of the 2016 campaign was a notable exception, and many experts believe he was wrong.)
The rest of today’s newsletter summarizes the Times’ latest reports on the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago, as well as giving you a brief overview of the many investigations Trump is facing.
Prior to the raid, Justice Department officials were concerned that Trump had kept some documents despite returning others.
If Trump is found guilty, can Trump be barred from office? The relevant law has not been verified.
According to a spokesman for President Biden, the Justice Department did not notify the White House in advance of the search.
Representative Scott Perry, the Pennsylvania Republican who pushed for Trump’s loss to be overturned, said the FBI confiscated his mobile phone.
Trump investigations
Prosecutors in Georgia are investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to reverse his 2020 election defeat, including a phone call in which Trump asked an election commissioner to “find” additional votes. Annie Carney of the Times explains the possible allegations.
The Justice Department is also questioning witnesses before a grand jury about Trump’s attempts to correct his election defeat. And federal prosecutors are looking into his allies’ plan to introduce fake voters from key states to thwart confirmation of Biden’s victory.
Trump faces several more investigations, some of which could lead to civil but not criminal liability. The main exception is a criminal investigation into his business by the Manhattan District Attorney, which appears to have been unsuccessful.
Trump is due to be sworn in today at the New York Attorney General’s office, which is investigating his business practices.
